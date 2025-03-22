Rafael Nadal sends message to familiar Ben Shelton-conqueror Coleman Wong after historic Miami Open win

Rafael Nadal reacted to his protege Coleman Wong clinching the biggest win of his career by stunning home favorite Ben Shelton in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open. The Hong Konger defeated the American 7-6(3), 2-6, 7-6(5) in a two-hour and 15-minute thriller.

Ad

Wong is living the dream at the moment. He received a main draw wildcard for the 2025 Miami Open and kicked off his campaign with a stunning 6-4, 6-3 win against Daniel Altmaier. He followed it up by taking out the 13th seed in a three-set thriller. His day has become even more special as Nadal, whose academy Wong studies in, shared a congratulatory message for him on X (formerly Twitter).

"There is a lot of effort behind these victories. We are very proud of you, Coleman! ☺️ A historic win for Hong Kong 👏🏻," the Spaniard posted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Coleman Wong joined the 22-time Grand Slam Chamion's eponymous academy at the age of 17 and had to move away from his family to live in Spain. However, it seems that his and his family's sacrifices have paid off as he is now the highest-ranked player in Hong Kong's history having a career-high ranking of 128.

It is also worth noting that he has another special connection with the Spaniard.

"We have a picture together" - How Rafael Nadal and Coleman Wong had special moments at the 2022 Australian Open

2022 Australian Open: Day 14 - Source: Getty

The 2022 Australian Open is etched into tennis fans' minds as the moment when Rafael Nadal orchestrated the 'Miracle in Melbourne' to turn around a two-set deficit against Daniil Medvedev to become the first man in tennis history to win 21 Grand Slams.

Ad

Interestingly, Coleman Wong, who teamed up with Bruno Kazuhara, clinched the boy's doubles during the same event. Opening up about his experience, the Hong Konger said he was congratulated by the Spaniard then who told him that he was on the right path.

“He congratulated me. We have a picture together, holding the trophy, my doubles,” Wong was quoted as saying by ATP Tour. “He said, 'You're in the right path, because we have one of the best coaches', and I believed him.”

Ad

Wong has also had the opportunity to train with his idol on many occasions.

Ad

The Hong Konger will continue his Miami Open dream run against Lucky Loser Adam Walton.

Notably, Wong is not the only Rafa Nadal Academy student to have received a special message from the Spaniard himself. Alexandra Eala also got an endearing message from the former World No. 1 after defeating Jelena Ostapenko at the ongoing Miami Open

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here