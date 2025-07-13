Rafael Nadal sends touching message to academy student Ivan Ivanov after Bulgarian makes history by winning Wimbledon boys' singles title

Rafael Nadal congratulated his tennis academy student, Ivan Ivanov, on winning the 2025 Wimbledon boys' singles title on Sunday, July 13. The 16-year-old Ivanov defeated qualifier Ronit Karki of the United States 6-2, 6-3.

Ivanov also entered the history books as he became only the second Bulgarian to win the Wimbledon boys title after Grigor Dimitrov's triumph in 2008.

After winning his first Junior Grand Slam title, Rafael Nadal Academy youngster acknowledged this achievement and said (via ATP Tour official website):

"The last champion was Grigor in 2008. So for me [it] was a privilege to play [the] final, that's for sure. And to be a great battle today was something very nice, too."

The 22-time Grand Slam champion started his tennis academy in Mallorca, Spain, in 2016, to help provide budding tennis stars with world-class training facilities. Since then, some notable players have come out of the academy, like Casper Ruud, Alexandra Eala and Jaume Munar.

Nadal continues to be greatly involved in the functioning of his academy and closely observes players. Elated with the historic win by the young Ivanov, the Spaniard posted a message for Ivanov and even congratulated his team at the Rafa Nadal Academy on X (formerly Twitter).

"Congratulations Ivan and all the @rnadalacademy Team! Great success at Wimbledon!" Nadal wrote.

Rafael Nadal ensures to show his support for the students of his academy, who go on to achieve prominence in professional tours.

Rafael Nadal took pride in Alexandra Eala's win over Iga Swiatek in Miami Open

Alexandra Eala - Image Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal showed his support towards Alexandra Eala after the Filipino youngster gained recognition by ousting the second seed, Iga Swiatek, in the quarterfinals of this year's Miami Open. The young gun took out the then-five-time Grand Slam champion 6-2, 7-5 in under two hours, having entered the WTA 100 tournament as a wildcard.

She also created history by becoming the first Filipino woman to qualify for a tour-level semifinal with her win. Nadal, who was impressed by Eala's win, congratulated her with an adorable post on X.

"We are extremely proud of you, Alex. What an incredible tournament! Let’s keep dreaming!" he posted on March 27, 2025.

After a stunning win over Swiatek, Eala also thanked the academy for helping her prepare for tough matches like this.

"The academy has been my home for the past seven years. Of course, my family should take credit for the foundation that they laid out before they sent me there. But of course, the academy was able to build on that foundation in such a way that I'm able to be where I am now," Eala said.

However, she was defeated in the semifinals by Jessica Pegula.

