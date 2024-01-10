Rafael Nadal set to resume training following Australian Open 2024 withdrawal due to new hip injury - Reports

According to reports, Rafael Nadal is all set to resume tennis training following his withdrawal from the 2024 Australian Open due to a new hip injury.

Nadal has been facing challenges Down Under for quite some time, with a similar injury in Melbourne last year leading to his absence throughout the 2023 season. However, the Spaniard made a gradual recovery and returned to action at the 2024 Brisbane International.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion triumphed over Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler in the first two rounds. Unfortunately, his run came to an end in a thrilling three-set quarterfinal match against Jordan Thompson.

In his clash against Thompson, Nadal took an off-court medical break, mentioning later that he experienced pain in the same area where he had surgery last year. Later, he shared via social media platforms that he had pulled out of the upcoming Australian Open as an MRI revealed a micro tear in his hip muscles.

The Mallorcan then flew back to Spain and visited Dr. Angel Ruiz Cotorro in Madrid, according to a report by the Spanish publication Diario de Mallorca. He now intends to rest for a week before getting back to training for the remainder of the season, as the injury is not serious.

Rafael Nadal's Australian Open 2024 absence is "horrible for fans", says Barbara Schett

Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2024 Brisbane International

Former Austrian tennis pro Barbara Schett weighed in on Rafael Nadal's 2024 Australian Open absence in an interview with Eurosport. She said that it would be "horrible" for fans who have been waiting almost a year to see their idol at a Grand Slam tournament.

"We will not see him at the Australian Open, which is horrible for the fans," Schett said. "Of course, tennis fans have been waiting for him for so long, for the fans in Melbourne and also for the tournament. It's really, really tough news, especially knowing that this is going to be his last year."

However, Schett understood that the Spaniard had to skip the Melbourne Slam, as he didn't want to jeopardize his claycourt campaign, particularly the French Open and the Olympics in Paris.

"We won't see him back here on the court at the Australian Open, but I do understand that he wants to make sure that his body is fit. We know that he puts the emphasis on the clay-court season. He wants to play well there, he wants to be fit and healthy. He wants to compete in the Olympics as well, so he has to rest up," she said.

