Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to become first pair from same nation to top ATP rankings since Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will join his compatriot and World No.1, Carlos Alcaraz,﻿ in securing a Spanish 1-2 in the ATP rankings on Monday.

The last duo from the same country to secure the top two spots in the rankings were the legendary American pair of Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras in 2000.

Heading into this week, the King Of Clay was ranked No. 3. However, Casper Ruud's 2-6, 6-3, 2-6 loss in the Seoul quarterfinals to Yoshihito Nishioka has propelled him one place up.

Alcaraz ascended to the top of the rankings after winning the US Open, while Nadal has had a pretty successful season himself, injuries aside. He has won two Grand Slams, the Australian Open and the French Open, this year.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Agassi

Sampras



Alcaraz

Nadal It's the 1st time since 2000 that two players from the same country are in ATP Top 2.AgassiSamprasAlcarazNadal It's the 1st time since 2000 that two players from the same country are in ATP Top 2. 🇺🇸 Agassi🇺🇸 Sampras 👇🇪🇸 Alcaraz🇪🇸 Nadal https://t.co/OaSh65Ha0k

"I would like to say goodbye on the court, that's for sure" - Rafael Nadal on his retirement

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal following pictured at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Rafael Nadal was present at the Laverup Cup in London, where his long-time rival and friend Roger Federer called time on his career. Speaking about his own future retirement, Nadal stated that he would like to bid adieu to the sport on his terms and on the court.

However, he also recognizes that some things are not in his control and does not know what the future holds for him.

"I would like to say goodbye on the court, that's for sure. But you never know what the future may bring. And, well, it is obvious that I have also had a very long career, that I feel the love and support of many people all over the world, but we will see how it will be," said the tennis icon, via Tennis World USA.

Nadal, who has had his fair share of injuries throughout his illustrious career, mentioned that he does not think about retirement on a daily basis.

"Right now I don't think about it because when you already start thinking about it, it is because something doesn't work in the day-to-day, right? And although my body in recent times has not worked in my day-to-day, my head tells me that I still want this to continue and we will see until when," said Rafael Nadal.

It is unclear right now if he will play any competitive matches between now and the ATP Finals in Turin as he is recovering from an abdominal tear.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far