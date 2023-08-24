Rafael Nadal signs up as global ambassador for Infosys

Rafael Nadal recently took to social media to announce that he has signed up to be the global ambassador for Infosys, the global services technology partner of the ATP since 2015.

The Spaniard was ecstatic about the deal and lauded the tech company for its contribution to the development of ATP's statistical database, which can be accessed by all players to prepare for their matches.

"I am very, very excited to announce this partnership with Infosys. Over the years, I have experienced how Infosys helped the players to use technology on tour," he said in a video on his social media handle. "I think Infosys helped to transform our sport and make it super easy for every player on the tour now, creating easy access to all the data and analytics."

Expand Tweet

He also disclosed to his fans that Infosys was working on a virtual reality-based system to enhance tennis fans' experience. He said:

"At the same time, I know Infosys is creating a new technology via virtual reality to engage new fans and is something that can be super important for our sport."

"Infosys and I are very focussed on doing something good for the society" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal poses with kids at his academy

Rafael Nadal then let his fans in on a new initiative that he and Infosys were undertaking at the Rafa Nadal Academy. The 37-year-old expressed hope of giving back to society, before inferring that application of digital technologies would help everyone grow.

He said:

"At the same time, Infosys and I are very focused on doing something good for society. We are focussed on doing something good for the society, so I think Infosys is bringing digital skills to the society for the new generation.

"And we are working hard here in the academy with the new generations to try to help the kids to become first of all better humans, but at the same time trying to help them improve as much as possible that is the skills."

Towards the end of the video, the 22-time Major winner reiterated just how excited he was at signing up with the tech company. He added:

"So because of that, this partnership is super exciting for me. I'm very proud of it and I'm sure we are going to do something beautiful together - super excited about this new project."

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here