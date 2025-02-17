Rafael Nadal and sister Maribel can't stop smiling as Spaniard bonds with family in beachside outing

Rafael Nadal has reacted to a picture of him spending time with his family; the picture was shared by his sister, Maribel. The two share a good bond and are very close to each other.

The Spaniard bid goodbye to tennis in 2024 after competing in his last tournament, the Davis Cup Finals in November. Spain exited the tournament in the quarterfinal stage with a score of 2-1 against the Netherlands. In the first round, Nadal squared off against Botic Van de Zandschulp and fell short of advancing to the next level, marking the end of his competitive tennis career.

Following his retirement, Nadal frequently shares updates about his ongoing shenanigans, including playing golf, throwbacks of his tennis moments, his academy, family outings, and more. Most recently, he shared a glimpse of spending time with his family on a beach outing.

He reshared his sister Maribel's Instagram post on his story, which carried the picture of their entire family, and the two were seen smiling the brightest. Making his feelings known about this outing, he added a caption in the story that read:

"Family Time😃"

Rafael Nadal’s Instagram story (@rafaelnadal)

Rafael Nadal shared a heartfelt message for his sister and his family after retirement

Rafael Nadal announced on October 10, 2024, that he would retire from tennis after competing for Spain at the Davis Cup Finals. Along with the announcement, he shared a heartwarming message for his family members, including his father, mother, son, and sister. Extending gratitude toward her mother for the supportive role she played in his life, he said:

"My family is everything to me. My mother, I think she has made all the sacrifices she had to make so that we could always have everything. My wife, Mery – we’ve been together for 19 years. Thank you for everything you have done. I think you’ve been the perfect travel companion during all these years of career," said Rafael Nadal.

He further expressed happiness for having his family as an inspiration and added:

"To come home and see how my son is growing every day has been a force that has really kept me alive and with the necessary energy to continue. My sister, I think we have always had an incredible relationship. My uncle, who is the reason I started playing tennis. And my father, who I believe, has been a source of inspiration for me in every sense of the word. I think he has been an example of effort."

Rafael Nadal enjoyed a remarkable tennis career, winning 92 singles career titles, including 22 Grand Slams. He also secured an Olympic gold in the 2008 Beijing Games.

