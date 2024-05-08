Rafael Nadal and Sloane Stephens all smiles as they pose together ahead of their Italian Open 2024 campaigns

Rafael Nadal recently met Sloane Stephens and the duo struck a pose for a picture together. They will embark on their campaigns at the 2024 Italian Open against Zizou Bergs and Yulia Putintseva respectively.

Nadal recently arrived in Rome for what could be his last Italian Open. He came back to the tour after an extended period on the sidelines due to an injury he sustained at the 2024 Brisbane Open in January.

The Spaniard won his first match on return against Flavio Cobolli at the Barcelona Open. However, he lost to Alex de Minaur in the next round. The former World No. 1 also played at the subsequent Madrid Open and won three matches on the trot before losing to Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round. Now Nadal has reached Rome to bid for his 11th title at the event.

Stephens, on the other hand, has already secured two titles this season, winning the Rouen Open in singles and the doubles title at the Charleston Open. The 2017 US Open champion will also play the doubles in Rome paired with the reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

The Spaniard-American duo recently caught up ahead of the Italian Open. They were all smiles and posed for a picture together.

Sloane Stephens has expressed her admiration for Rafael Nadal many times over the years

Rafael Nadal and Sloane Stephens ahead of the 2018 US Open

Sloane Stephens revealed at the 2012 Cincinnati Open that she adored the Spaniard and was starstruck seeing him at tournaments.

"I love Rafa so I love seeing him at tournaments. I get star struck when I see him. I'm like, Oh, my God I wish I could touch him. He's such an amazing player. I just kind of ‑‑I like seeing him practice. He's on the P1 through 5 or whatever and he's always on the first court so everyone can see," she said at the press conference after her win against Camila Giorgi at the 2012 Cincinnati Open.

She also uploaded a picture with the King of Clay in August 2022 ahead of the 2022 Cincinnati Open with the caption:

"With my bestie."

Talking about this picture to People magazine, she emphatically declared that "Rafa is the best!" and also said that he was helping her learn Spanish.

"Rafa is the best! He's helping me learn Spanish. I've spent time training in Spain for 15 years and most of the kids my Foundation works with speak Spanish at home, so it is time," she said to People magazine.

Rafael Nadal and Sloane Stephens both won the 2017 US Open.

