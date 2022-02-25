"Rafael Nadal is someone who is almost incomparable, it will be truly difficult for us to see someone like him again" - Pablo Carreno Busta

Pablo Carreno Busta has heaped praise on fellow countryman Rafael Nadal. Speaking in a recent interview with Spanish outlet Marca, the World No. 17 was cautiously optimistic about the Mallorcan's chances of going down as the GOAT in history.

Although he made it clear that Nadal was "incomparable," the 30-year-old added that only time will tell whether he outdid fellow greats Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

"Rafael Nadal is someone who is almost incomparable, it will be truly difficult for us to see someone like him again," Carreno Busta said. "He is in the fight with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to be the best in history, we will see what happens."

Pablo Carreno Busta also touched upon the former World No. 1's recent triumph at the Australian Open. Nadal won his 21st Grand Slam at Melbourne Park to leapfrog Federer and Djokovic in the Slam race.

Carreno Busta remarked that Nadal's last three opponents at the Slam - Denis Shapovalov, Matteo Berrettini and Daniil Medvedev - were no slouches. He was impressed with the way his older compatriot prevailed over the aforementioned names, despite the odds not being in his favor.

"To win as he did against [Daniil] Medvedev [in the 2022 Australian Open final], losing by two sets to nil; against [Denis] Shapovalov [in the quarterfinal], where he recovered after his slump and beat him in the fifth; even with Berrettini [in the semifinals]," Carreno Busta said. "It was not easy at all."

"If Novak Djokovic does not want to get vaccinated, it must be respected and accepted" - Pablo Carreno Busta

Pablo Carreno Busta also weighed in on Novak Djokovic's stance on vaccination. The Serb was prevented from participating at the 2022 Australian Open because of his choice to forego the COVID-19 vaccination.

Despite its obvious downsides, Carreno Busta commented that it was a personal decision which should not be questioned by others.

"[Novak Djokovic's decision to not get vaccinated] is a personal decision," he said. "It is not possible [for others] to assess if it is right or wrong. He acts from his point of view and according to his way of thinking, he does what he thinks is best for him. If he does not want to get vaccinated, it must be respected and accepted."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee