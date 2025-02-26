Rafael Nadal spotted at his academy as he keeps a close eye on Indian prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi during training

Rafael Nadal's academy shared a sneak peek of the former tennis player carefully observing every detail of India's Maaya Rajeswaran Revathi's training. The Spaniard launched his academy in 2016 to develop the next generation of tennis stars.

Rajeshwaran is a 15-year-old Indian player who recently proved her billing at the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series. She reached the semifinals of the tournament; however, she couldn't advance further after losing to Switzerland's Jill Teuchmann on February 8. The Indian player trains in Nadal's academy, and a glimpse of her training sessions has been shared by them on social media.

The academy uploaded three pictures of her practice sessions and highlighted Nadal's keen observation. The latter was standing on the sidelines, focused on every move the player made to help train the younger generation. The post's caption read:

"A very special spectator. @rafaelnadal didn’t miss any detail of the training of @maayarajesh.09 😍, who with only 15 years old reached last month the semifinals of a WTA tournament. VAMOS‼️"

A few months ago in October last year, Rafael Nadal's academy suffered damage after DANA, an isolated high-level depression that struck Mallorca. This caused severe damage in various areas and also impacted the Spaniard's academy in Manacor.

One of the trainers revealed that the academy and its surrounding areas were flooded. Despite the damage, fortunately everyone at the academy was safe.

Rafael Nadal made his feelings known about how his academy helps the adults

Rafael Nadal's academy released a video on their YouTube channel in 2020, where the former tennis player shared the details of how his academy was helpful for the adults. He stated that despite his program being focused on the young generation, his academy provides a positive experience to the adults.

Opening up about how it helps the adults in several other ways, he said:

"When we think of the academy itself, we always think of the young players. However, here we also have different adult programs that work well, and we are satisfied to do a tennis program for a few days or weeks," said Rafael Nadal. "In fact, every year more adults come here to do a tennis program for a few days or weeks. For me it is a great satisfaction."

He added:

"I try to come here every day because I practice and go to the gym here. When I see players I try to ask them about their stay here and they usually say that the experience they get from here is very positive. That's something that personally makes me happy."

Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from tennis in October 2024, and his last match was the Davis Cup Finals in November last year. He is currently living his post-retirement life by spending quality time with his family.

