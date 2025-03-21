Rafael Nadal spotted wearing a chic suit as he celebrates his 20-year partnership with multi-billion dollar car brand

Rafael Nadal recently shared a sneak peek of celebrating his 20-year partnership with Kia in his latest Instagram post while wearing a black chic suit. The legendary tennis player has been associated with the brand since he was 17.

Kia honored the Spaniard for his loyalty by throwing him a party. It invited several renowned personalities, including the Spanish actress Carolina Cerezuela, writer Fiona Ferrer Leoni, fitness influencer and YouTuber Coco Constans, and others. Each shared glimpses from the celebration, showcasing Rafael Nadal's being honored.

The former No. 1 reshared all the videos and pictures on his Instagram story. In the first one, he reposted a video by Constans, which showcased a fusion of clips from the celebration. The YouTuber added a caption that read:

"We remember the 20 years of Kia from Rafa's hand; congratulations."

Replying to this, Rafael Nadal wrote in the story:

"Thank you so much for coming!"

Screenshot of Nadal's Instagram story - Source: Instagram@rafaelnadal

In the next few stories, he reshared pictures posted by Leoni and Cerezuela, where they posed with the Spaniard, while he donned a stunning black suit. Here are the pictures:

Screenshot of Nadal's Instagram story - Source: Instagram@rafaelnadal

Screenshot of Nadal's Instagram story - Source: Instagram@rafaelnadal

Kia has been a huge support for Rafael Nadal throughout his career and has helped him through various campaigns. He had a flourishing career with them; however, he has now retired from the professional sport after playing his last Davis Cup Finals in November 2024. He announced his retirement in October by penning a heartfelt note on social media.

Rafael Nadal opened up about why he decided to retire

Rafael Nadal recently appeared on the Served with Andy Roddick podcast, where he revealed the conditions that made him realize that it was time to retire from tennis. He opened up about sustaining several injuries and how it affected him during the end of his career. Stating that he had to go through some very painful moments, he said:

"Yeah, in some way I'm a positive guy. Last year, of course, had been mentally tough. I went through some painful moments in terms of accepting things. During all this process you go through like, a mountain of emotions. It's difficult to explain in words."

Along with this, he spoke about the success he attained in 2022 and then how he suffered an abdominal injury at Wimbledon.

"To put everything in perspective, in 2022 I was winning Slams. Then I got injured. In Wimbledon I had my abdominal break in semifinals, I was not able to even be on court and then in the US Open, in the previous days of the tournament start I again had the tear in my abdomen."

Following this, Rafael Nadal opened up about the hopes he gathered after the birth of his son, stating that he was preparing to start with a new outlook; however, a hip injury at the Australian Open 2023 shattered his hopes. He added:

"So in my mind, after that I became a father, there was a different approach at the end of the year. But I say, okay, I'm going to prepare myself. I have been playing very well, I am going to prepare myself to start 2023 in good shape. Then what happened in 2023 in the first tournament of the year, well second, first Slam, against Mackenzie McDonald I had a big thing in the psoas area."

Rafael Nadal won 92 singles titles, including 22 Grand Slams, 14 French Open titles, and an Olympic gold in the 2008 Beijing Games.

