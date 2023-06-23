Rafael Nadal to start proceedings at 11th edition of the Le Mans Classic

Rafael Nadal will kick off the 11th edition of Le Mans Classic, a biennial vintage sports car event that celebrates the history of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Spanish star, who has a special connection with France, will wave the tricolor flag at 4 pm on Saturday (July 1) to launch the first race of the weekend.

The event consists of a series of races for cars that have competed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans or for similar cars of the same model. The cars are divided into six eras, from 1923 to 1981, reflecting the evolution of technology and regulations over the years.

The races are held on the full 13.65 km circuit that is also used for the annual modern-day 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Nadal had previously kicked off the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018 and will return to Sarthe for this exceptional edition that coincides with the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Jene-Rene Lisnard, a former coach of Daniil Medvedev, had the opportunity to face Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andre Agassi during his professional career.

The Monegasque lost to each of the legends, but he recently singled out Nadal as the hardest of them all.

“Nadal is the best. I played Federer, Djokovic, Agassi… but every point is torture with him,” Lisnard said according to L’Equipe.

He also highlighted the Spaniard’s formidable forehand.

“He has tremendous hitting power,” he said. "Against anyone else, you are up 40-0, you think that the game is almost yours. But not with him. He never gives up and you can sense it. When he dominates with his forehand, it’s just a matter of time before you drop the point. He devours you."

Rafael Nadal's career has been marred by numerous injuries that have affected his performance and participation at Grand Slams. He has a chronic foot injury and also suffered from a rib stress fracture, a back injury, a hip injury, and an abdominal injury in recent years.

These injuries have forced him to miss or withdraw from several major tournaments, including Wimbledon, the Olympics, and the French Open. Despite these challenges, Nadal has shown remarkable resilience and determination to overcome his physical limitations and win 22 Grand Slam titles.

