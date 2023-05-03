Rafael Nadal might not have played any competitive tennis since the Australian Open, but Carlos Alcaraz still considers the 14-time winner the favorite for the 2023 French Open.

In Nadal's absence, the World No. 2 marched into the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open, destroying Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2 in a repeat of last year's final. Speaking to the press after his win on Tuesday, he was probed on his thoughts about his compatriot's impending return to action and chances at the Clay Major.

Carlos Alcaraz admitted that the 22-time Grand Slam champion will be arriving at Roland Garros lacking match practice. However, he believes that Rafael Nadal is capable of playing at a "spectacular" level in Paris regardless.

The Mallorcan is currently nursing a hip injury he picked up at the Melbourne Major and has been training hard hoping to make a return soon.

"Although he has not played since Australia, a man who has won a tournament 14 times will always be difficult to beat in that tournament, even if he comes without match rhythm, Carlos Alcaraz said.

"It will also be difficult for him, tennis requires that competitive rhythm, but Rafa is Rafa, even if he arrives without many matches, he will surely show a spectacular level."

Like most tennis fans, the former World No. 1 hopes to see Nadal back in action soon, remarking that it has been a "pity" not seeing him compete on tour for so long.

"That Rafa returns is always good news, he is one of the best in history and we want to see him in all the tournaments, I say this as a player and as a tennis lover, I like to see him compete and learn from him. It has been a pity all these months where we have not been able to see him in tournaments. Hopefully he will be in Rome and then at Roland Garros, where he will be a rival to beat," Alcaraz said.

"I don't feel superior to anyone nor am I better than anyone" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz then turned his attention to his own level in Madrid, acknowledging that when he was playing at his very best, he was a nightmare of sorts for any opponent.

At the same time, the Spaniard maintained that he did not think he was better than anyone else. Instead, he just believes that no one could beat him without playing at a very high level.

The teenager went on to philosophize a bit, stating that one's most difficult opponent on the court was oneself and that that was the opponent he was really trying to conquer.

"When I feel physically well and with confidence, I know that it is a great difficulty for the rivals, but I don't feel superior to anyone nor am I better than anyone. I am simply aware that the opponent has to play at a very high level to beat me," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"The most difficult opponent for each one is yourself, stop those extra horses. Being alone on the track, you have to be calm and positive, avoid negative thoughts. I agree that the worst rival of each one can be oneself," he added.

