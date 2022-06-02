Rafael Nadal could stop playing after Roland Garros until his chronic foot injury gets resolved, claims Spanish journalist Angel Garcia

Rafael Nadal came into the 2022 French Open battling injury. The World No. 4 Spaniard, who made a third round exit at the Italian Open earlier this year, was seen limping in his match against Denis Shapovalov in Rome.

It was speculated that the injury is related to Mueller-Weiss Syndrome, a chronic foot injury that Nadal suffers from. After the match, Nadal said he was living with the injury and it was becoming more difficult for him with each passing day.

Spanish journalist Angel Garcia, speaking on COPE radio, said that Nadal has completely anaesthetized his left leg to take part in the French Open.

Jose @vanvasten



Pero yo creo que no será así



Alcalá no da ni una Segun Alcalá Nadal se retira después de Roland GarrosPero yo creo que no será asíAlcalá no da ni una @partidazocope Segun Alcalá Nadal se retira después de Roland Garros Pero yo creo que no será así Alcalá no da ni una @partidazocope

He explained that the bone in Nadal's foot has necrosis, meaning the bone tissue is dying due to a lack of blood supply, and the 35-year-old will stop playing until he finds the right solution.

Jose @vanvasten Ahora dice Ángel García que Nadal juega con el pie dormido y eso es mucho riesgo ,pero que Paris merece ese riesgo

Que después buscara solución y Casi seguro que no jugará Wimbledon y muy difícil Open de EEUU Ahora dice Ángel García que Nadal juega con el pie dormido y eso es mucho riesgo ,pero que Paris merece ese riesgo Que después buscara solución y Casi seguro que no jugará Wimbledon y muy difícil Open de EEUU

Speaking at a press conference after his French Open fourth-round win against Felix Auger-Aliassime, Nadal did weigh in on the injury and his future.

"I know my situation, and I accept it. I can’t complain much. Two weeks and a half ago, I didn’t know if I would be able to be here," said Nadal. "So just enjoying the fact that I am here for one more year. And being honest, every match that I play here, I don’t know if it’s going to be my last match here in Roland Garros in my tennis career."

Nadal added that his chronic foot condition could make things tougher for him in the long run.

"I mean, I have what I have there in the foot, so if we are not able to find an improvement or a small solution on that, then it's becoming super difficult for me, no," he added. "So that's it."

Rafael Nadal takes on Alexander Zverev in the Roland Garros semifinals

Rafael Nadal faces Alexander Zverev in the 2022 French Open semifinals.

Following his victory against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, Rafael Nadal faces third seed Alexander Zverev for a place in the French Open final. Nadal powered to victory over Djokovic in the quarterfinals, with the 35-year-old Spaniard rarely troubled and playing at his vintage best.

Zverev comes into the semifinals after seeing off rising star Carlos Alcaraz's challenge. The win meant the German finally beat a top-10 player in a Grand Slam at the 14th time of asking.

This will be the tenth meeting between the pair, with Nadal having a favourable 6-3 record over Zverev.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far