Rafael Nadal can't stop smiling after meeting $6,000,000-worth The White Lotus star at his academy

Rafael Nadal met up with a renowned Hollywood actor, who was most recently seen in the third season of the superhit series The White Lotus. The meeting took place at the Spaniard's eponymous academy in Mallorca, Spain.

The 38-year-old hung up his racket at the 2024 Davis Cup Final after his team, Spain, exited the event against the Netherlands in the quarterfinal. Throughout his career, the Spaniard fought with injuries to keep himself at the top of his game; however, over the last few years, the severity of these injuries and the hard process of recovery made the 22-time Major champion take the emotional decision.

Nadal is enjoying his life after retirement, exploring other ventures, which interestingly include his eponymous academy. The Spaniard has been dedicating a substantial amount of his time to prepare the next generation of tennis superstars. However, it is not only the budding youngsters who want to visit and train at his academy, but also Hollywood superstars.

$6 million-worth Jason Isaacs (according to Celebrity Net Worth), who played the role of Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise and was most recently seen in the HBO superhit White Lotus, also visited the academy in Spain and clicked a picture with the tennis legend, who was all smiles. The academy's official page on X shared the image and captioned it:

"From Hollywood to the @rnadalacademy ! 🎬 Jason Isaacs 🤜🏼🤛🏼 @RafaelNadal ☺️ Would you like to see them together on a tennis court or on a movie set? 👀"

The young players from the 22-time Major champion's academy claimed significant results at the 2025 Miami Open, with Alexandra Eala being the star performer among them.

How Rafael Nadal Academy's Alexandra Eala, Coleman Wong and Jaume Munar have clinched big results at the 2025 Miami Open

Alexandra Eala - Source: Getty

At the 2025 Miami Open, Rafael Nadal Academy students Alexandra Eala, Coleman Wong and Jaume Munar achieved big results.

Wong defeated 13th seed Ben Shelton in a three-set thriller, while Munar decimated seventh seed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. Both men were later eliminated in the third round.

On the other hand, Eala, the Filipino prodigy, had a run to the semifinal, stunning the tennis world. She entered the event as a wildcard and defeated three Grand Slam champions viz. 25th seed Jelena Ostapenko, fifth seed Madison Keys and second seed Iga Swiatek during her run. Her dream run was ended by Jessica Pegula. She also received a special message from the Spaniard during her run.

