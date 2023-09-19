Rafael Nadal could swap tennis for soccer as he opens up on the possibility of becoming Real Madrid president in the future

Rafael Nadal has kept open the option of swapping tennis for soccer by stating that he would not turn down the opportunity of becoming Real Madrid's president in the future.

Nadal is a huge fan of soccer and his favorite club is Real Madrid, despite hailing from the island of Mallorca and his uncle, Miguel Angel Nadal, playing more than 200 league games for arch-rivals Barcelona in the 1990s.

The Spaniard has been very open about his love for Los Blancos. Last weekend, he met the club's current president Florentino Perez at Santiago Bernabeu and watched his beloved team beat Real Sociedad in a La Liga clash.

In a recent interview, when asked if he would like to become the president of Real Madrid in the future, Nadal was initially coy in reply, before stating that he would grab the opportunity if it came his way.

“I don’t know. I promise that it’s not always been a dream of mine. But if you ask me if I’d like to be Real Madrid president, I think I would,” he told Movistar+.

“But first of all, we’ve got the best possible president at the moment. On top of that, how I feel today might not be how I feel tomorrow. And then you never know what can happen in life,” he added.

That said, Nadal stated his doubts about how well he'd fit in as the leader of the soccer club.

“You have to know if you’re capable of doing that type of thing. I’m quite realistic with myself, I more or less know my limitations. I don’t know if I’d be capable of doing it or not. Anyway, time will tell,” he expressed.

Rafael Nadal takes delight in Real Madrid's start to new season, praises “spectacular signing” Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has been a sensation since joining Real Madrid CF.

Real Madrid have begun their 2023-24 season in a strong fashion, winning all five matches in La Liga so far. They have scored 10 goals and conceded just three, and look well-placed to reclaim the league title from arch-rivals Barcelona.

Rafael Nadal has expressed satisfaction with the way Los Blancos has begun the new season, especially in the injury-enforced absence of important players like Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, and Vinicius Junior. He also praised new signing Jude Bellingham for settling into life in Madrid very quickly.

"Madrid has started well but we are at the very beginning. There are important injuries like Courtois, Militao or Vinicius... There has also been a spectacular signing like Bellingham," he expressed.

In his five appearances for Real Madrid this season, midfielder Bellingham has scored five goals and registered one assist.

