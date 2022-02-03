Rafael Nadal only talked about football & I was thinking 'What a bummer, let me talk about f****** tennis': Ronaldo Nazario

In a recent interview with Bobo TV, Ronaldo Nazario recalled an interaction with Rafael Nadal while playing golf in Mallorca seven years ago. Ronaldo mentioned that Nadal always dreamt of "becoming a footballer" in his childhood, but pointed out how the Spaniard's insistence on talking only about football annoyed him.

For the uninformed, Rafael Nadal has a lot of love and admiration for football. The 35-year-old's favorite club is Real Madrid and one of his uncles, Miguel Angel Nadal, has played professional football (for FC Barcelona in the Spanish league).

The Mallorcan, interestingly, is also a huge fan of Ronaldo Nazario. He once even picked the Brazilian as his "favorite footballer" - above both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo Nazario on his part claimed during the recent interview that he has "always liked tennis more", and that he was eager to talk about that with Nadal. However, he got frustrated when the 21-time Grand Slam winner seemed more interested in having a discussion about football.

"I hated football, I didn't follow it, now I watch it every day for work even if sometimes I fall asleep," Ronaldo Nazario said. "I've always liked tennis more."

"I want to tell this fact: 7 years ago I went to play golf with Rafa Nadal in Mallorca and he revealed to me that as a child he dreamed of becoming a footballer," the Brazilian added. "I wanted to talk about tennis while he only talked about football and I was thinking 'What a bummer, let me talk about f****** tennis'."

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the Wimbledon Championships 2019

When another football player, Antonio Casseno, talked about the heights that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have taken tennis to, Ronaldo Nazario compared the two with Nicola Ventola and himself. Ventola played with Ronaldo at Inter Milan, and the Brazilian admitted that he "misses" the epic moments he had back then.

"Like me and Ventola," Ronaldo said. "I miss those times, we were already doing derbies there."

Rafael Nadal scheduled to play Acapulco after tasting glory at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal with the 2022 Australian Open title

After his epic run at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal is scheduled to be seen at the Acapulco Open next, which kicks off on 21 February. However, the World No. 5 recently admitted that he will only play at the tournament if his body allows him to do so.

Lorenzo Ercoli @Ladal17 #Nadal : "I signed up for Acapulco and Indian Wells, but I have to make a decision that are in accordance with what my body allows me to do. Acapulco is the closer one, I would like to be there but I have to see what are the perspective". #Nadal: "I signed up for Acapulco and Indian Wells, but I have to make a decision that are in accordance with what my body allows me to do. Acapulco is the closer one, I would like to be there but I have to see what are the perspective". https://t.co/lv0f2KfmF1

Having already won the tournament thrice in his career, Nadal has the chance to equal the record for most titles in Acapulco this year. As of now, David Ferrer and Thomas Muster hold the record with four trophies each.

Along with Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Matteo Berrettini are the other stars who are expected to headline this year's Acapulco Open.

Caliente Sports @calientesports ¡TENDREMOS AL CAMPEÓN DEL ABIERTO DE AUSTRALIA!



El Abierto Mexicano de Tenis tendrá a Matteo Berrettini , Stefanos Tsitsipas , Daniil Medvedev y Rafael Nadal , actuales semifinalistas del Australian Open



¿A quién tienes más ganas de ver en ¡TENDREMOS AL CAMPEÓN DEL ABIERTO DE AUSTRALIA!El Abierto Mexicano de Tenistendrá a Matteo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedevy Rafael Nadal, actuales semifinalistas del Australian Open¿A quién tienes más ganas de ver en #Acapulco 🔥 ¡TENDREMOS AL CAMPEÓN DEL ABIERTO DE AUSTRALIA! 🎾El Abierto Mexicano de Tenis 🇲🇽 tendrá a Matteo Berrettini 🇮🇹, Stefanos Tsitsipas 🇬🇷, Daniil Medvedev 🇷🇺 y Rafael Nadal 🇪🇸, actuales semifinalistas del Australian Open 🇦🇺 ¿A quién tienes más ganas de ver en #Acapulco? 😎 https://t.co/Rn9sE9vLpu

