Fernando Verdasco consoled Rafael Nadal after the latter announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Madrid Open.

Nadal last appeared at the 2023 Australian Open, where he suffered a second-round exit, losing to Mackenzie McDonald. The Spaniard suffered a hip injury during the encounter, which has kept him out of action since.

The former World No. 1 missed the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open, and most recently announced his withdrawal from the Madrid Open. He claimed that he was yet to fully recover from his injury and would undergo another sort of treatment.

"The injury is still unhealed and I can't work what I need to to compete. I was training, but now a few days ago we decided to change course a bit, do another treatment and see if things improve to try and get to what comes. I can’t give deadlines because if I knew I would tell y’all but I don't know. This is the current situation," he wrote on Instagram.

Fernando Verdasco sent a message of consolation to his compatriot soon after, calling him "the biggest legend" while also claiming that he hoped to see him back on court soon.

"You are the biggest LEGEND no matter what and hopefully we can see you back on the court soon," the 39-year-old tweeted.

Rafael Nadal and Fernando Verdasco have locked horns on 20 occasions so far, with the 'King of Clay' leading 17-3 in the head-to-head. Their last meeting came in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Italian Open, with the 22-time Grand Slam champion winning 6-4, 6-0.

Rafael Nadal aims to keep the right mindset in quest to compete in remainder of the clay season

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal emphasized on Instagram that all he could do at the moment was have the right mentality in order to give himself a chance of competing in what little of the clay-court season remains.

"All I have left is to try to keep the right attitude all this time, try to give myself a chance to compete in some of the tournaments left of the clay season and I have no choice but to work and be with the right mindset," the 36-year-old wrote.

The World No. 14 will not be able to defeat the 180 points he earned at last year's Madrid Open, where he reached the quarterfinals. He will next have 90 points to defend at the Italian Open before his title defense at the French Open.

