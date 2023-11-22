"Rafael Nadal thought I had no problems, that everything was perfect with me" - Iga Swiatek on meeting her idol for the 1st time as an introvert

Iga Swiatek recently opened up about the time she met her idol Rafael Nadal for the first time and how she wrote down topics of conversation so as not to make things awkward with the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Speaking in an interview with SportoweFakty, the World No. 1 admitted that she did, after so many years, remember what exactly she wrote down. However, she revealed that it was not a new habit for her, given that she was an introverted teenager at the time.

The 22-year-old also added that Nadal did not think there was anything unusual about her behavior either, jokingly stating that he thought "everything was perfect" with her.

"I don't remember what was on that note. But this was not a unique situation! I did this more often as a teenager. I recommend it to all introverts! If I didn't know someone, I didn't know what we could talk about. Now I'm opening up more and more," Iga Swiatek said.

"I wouldn't want anyone to look at me as a person from another world now. And [Rafael Nadal] thought I had no problems, that everything was perfect with me. Each of us has our own bubble on tour. We let the most important people in. And its interior looks different than you can read in the media," she added.

Iga Swiatek: "When I watched tennis at the highest level as a child, I thought of it as an unreachable world"

Iga Swiatek opened up about how it felt watching tennis as an introverted child, revealing that she used to think that it was an "unreachable" world for her. Now that she is a part of it, however, the four-time Grand Slam champion was elated, armed with the knowledge that the best athletes are also human at the end of the day.

"When I watched tennis at the highest level as a child, I thought of it as an unreachable world. Today I am part of it. And I know that the best athletes are only human," Iga Swiatek said.

"Personally, I haven't changed. I have the same values and goals. But in terms of the tools I can use on and off the court, I've definitely improved a lot. If it weren't for this, I wouldn't be where I am today," the World No. 1 added.

Swiatek ended the 2023 season as the World No. 1, thanks to her victory at the WTA Finals. Along the way, she beat then World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals and Jessica Pegula in the final.

