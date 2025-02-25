"Rafael Nadal himself threw Toni Nadal out of his team" – Fans blast Spaniard's uncle for supporting Jannik Sinner amid Italian's doping ban

Rafael Nadal’s uncle, Toni, has openly opposed Jannik Sinner’s three-month suspension over his doping controversy, showing his support for the Italian. However, his comments didn’t sit well with fans, who were quick to criticize him.

Sinner tested positive for the banned substance clostebol twice during the 2024 Indian Wells Masters. However, he avoided a ban by proving that the substance entered his system inadvertently through contamination from his physiotherapist’s use of an over-the-counter spray containing the steroid.

Initially cleared by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), the World No. 1 faced an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Following negotiations, he accepted a three-month ban, running from February 9 to May 4.

Toni Nadal recently shared his thoughts at the Mallorca Championships presentation ceremony, where he serves as tournament director. He said he was surprised that Sinner received a ban and couldn’t understand why so many players were against him.

"I'm against the sanction. I know Sinner personally and he had no intention of committing a crime. I'm surprised that different players have positioned themselves against it, even some at the highest level and some who are not very clean."

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote:

"Toni Nadal is a disgrace to tennis. He's so bad that Rafa himself threw him out of his team."

"One of the biggest establishment puppets, Toni Nadal now has his say. The desperation of the establishment is genuinely so funny. They are so worried that the sheep that they had brainwashed are now waking up and they are petrified that people won't believe their propaganda," another wrote.

"Next time when someone tests positive just ask people who know them personally so they can confirm and tell you they didn't mean to, case solved," another added.

One account posted:

"He knows him personally, and he knows he didn't intentionally commit a crime. WHAT A CROOK OF BULLS*IT!!!"

"His response would be completely opposite if it was Djokovic," another commented.

One fan tweeted:

"Toni Nadal is the dumbest person whose stupid opinions keep getting printed on tennis media. He has been consistent in only one thing. On being wrong. The true mark of an intelligent person is to believe the opposite of whatever he says."

Novak Djokovic claims many players are disappointed by Jannik Sinner's doping ban handling

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2025 Qatar Open | Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic recently competed at the Qatar Open, where his campaign ended abruptly in the opening round against Matteo Berrettini. Before the tournament, the Serb addressed the media and shared his thoughts on Jannik Sinner's doping ban, revealing that many players believe favoritism played a role in how the Italian's case was handled.

Djokovic said:

"I spoke with several players in the locker room, not only in the last few days but also in the previous months. Most of them are not satisfied with how the whole process has gone, and they don't think it's fair. Many of them believe there was favoritism."

The 24-time Grand Slam champion added:

"We will see what happens in the near future, if the whole case will attract more attention and can shed light on other cases of lower-level players. And we have to keep in mind that Sinner and Swiatek, at the time, were No. 1 in the world."

Nick Kyrgios, Liam Broady, Tara Moore, Juan Martin del Potro, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, and Stan Wawrinka have all spoken out against Jannik Sinner. At the same time, Boris Becker, Andy Roddick, and others continue to support the World No. 1.

