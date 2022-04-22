Rafael Nadal trains with cousin Joan ahead of Madrid Open return

Rafael Nadal, who has been out of action for a month due to a rib injury, will make his return at the Madrid Open.

The Spaniard, who picked up the injury at the Indian Wells Masters, returned to training earlier this week. He has since ramped up the intensity of his practice sessions and was recently spotted hitting with his cousin Joan Nadal at his academy in Mallorca.

"Rafael Nadal trains with his cousin Joan Nadal before traveling to Madrid next week for the Mutua Madrid Open," Spanish media outlet Marca reported.

Nadal was last seen in action in the final of the Indian Wells Open, where he lost to Taylor Fritz in straight sets. He pulled out of the Monte-Carlo Masters following his injury diagnosis and was also forced to withdraw from the Barcelona Open.

Rafael Nadal's record at the Mutua Madrid Open

Nadal last won in Madrid in 2017 after beating Dominic Thiem in the final

The Spaniard is a five-time champion in Madrid. He first won the Madrid Mutua Open in 2005 after beating Ivan Ljubicic in the title clash. But he had to wait another five years before claiming his second title in the Spanish capital.

After losing to Roger Federer in the 2009 final, Nadal beat the Swiss legend in the summit clash in 2010. The Spaniard got the better of Stan Wawrinka in the 2013 final, while Kei Nishikori retired midway through the 2014 final, giving Nadal a fourth title at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Nadal won his fifth Madrid Open title in 2017, with a hard-fought victory against Dominic Thiem. He hasn't made it to the finals since. He was beaten by eventual champion Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals last year.

Nadal will be looking to get a few matches under his belt in Madrid this year as he prepares for the French Open, which begins at the end of May. The Spaniard was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the semifinals in Paris last year and will be gunning for a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown this time around.

