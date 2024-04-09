Rafael Nadal to travel to Barcelona next week, planning to make comeback at ATP 500 event: Reports

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has said that he would travel to Barcelona next week as he plans to make his comeback at the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) 500 event, according to media reports.

Nadal recently pulled out of the Monte-Carlo Masters where he has won a record 11 titles so far, including eight consecutive wins. The Spaniard stated that his body was not yet ready for competition.

Rafael Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles, including a record 14 titles at the French Open, has not competed at a Grand Slam since his second-round exit at the Australian Open in 2023. He was sidelined for most of the 2023 season due to injuries and made a comeback in January this year.

"I have got abdominal issues for a few months. I'm moving forward day by day, week by week. I'm not ruling anything out butI can't say that I'll play here or there. I would love to be able to play in Barcelona, and otherwise it will be Madrid," Nadal told Spain's public broadcaster RTVE.

Rafael Nadal has so far played only at the Brisbane International since his comeback. He reached the quarterfinals of Brisbane International but lost to Jordan Thompson of Australia.

The Spaniard did not play at the Australian Open due to a muscle tear he suffered during the Brisbane International. Though Nadal played against compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the 'Netflix Slam' in Las Vegas in March, he withdrew from the Indian Wells Masters later in the month saying that he was not ready to play at the highest level.

Incidentally, the 37-year-old Spaniard played only two tournaments in 2023 after suffering an injury to his abdomen at the Australian Open that year. The Monte-Carlo Masters, which began on April 7, heralds the beginning of the clay court season.

"The only thing I can do is to accept the situation"- Rafael Nadal on his comeback amid injury woes

Rafael Nadal has said that the only thing that he can do is to accept the situation, try to keep the excitement and the will to play. He also added that it has been quite hard for him to skip tournaments.

"The only thing I can do is to accept the situation and try to look at the immediate future keeping the excitement and will to play in order to give me a chance for things to get better. Thanks again to all, as always, for all the support and best wishes!" Nadal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Nadal also explained the circumstances that led to the decision. He said he is working hard and is taking his best efforts to play tennis at the competitive level again.

The Spaniard is scheduled to play at the Barcelona Open, where he has won a record 12 titles.

