Rafael Nadal to travel with his doctor to Paris on Wednesday ahead of French Open: Report

According to Diario AS, Rafael Nadal will travel to Paris with his doctor on Wednesday ahead of the French Open which begins next week.

The 35-year-old has been hit with injuries in the last couple of months, impacting his preparations for a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown. The Spaniard aggravated a foot problem during his last-16 match against Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open.

After the match, Nadal conceded that he's "a player living with an injury" and that he knew how to deal with his latest setback.

"No, I am not injured. I am a player living with an injury. That's it. No, no, is nothing new. It's something that is there," the 21-time Grand Slam champion said.

Rafael Nadal's bright start to 2022 season marred by injury

Nadal in action at the 2022 Internazionali BNL D'Italia - Day Five against Denis Shapovalov

Rafael Nadal has had a deflating claycourt season thus far as he has failed to make the finals of any of the tournaments he has participated in.

After picking up a rib injury in his semi-final win over Carlos Alcaraz at the Indian Wells Masters in March, Nadal was forced to sit out tournaments in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona. These two claycourt events have historically been critical to Nadal's preparations for Roland Garros.

Nadal returned to action at the Madrid Masters but was knocked out of the tournament by fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. He then took part in the Italian Open, falling to Denis Shapovalov in the round of 16.

Perhaps the most worrying aspect of all of this for Nadal and his legion of fans is not his defeats on court, but his chronic foot injury, which has troubled him a lot more than usual of late.

Given the fact that Novak Djokovic is back to his best, coupled with Carlos Alcaraz's rapid rise, Nadal is not likely to be among the favorites for the French Open title this time around.

Edited by Arvind Sriram