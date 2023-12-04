Rafael Nadal to use Protected Ranking to enter Australian Open 2024

Rafael Nadal will be making use of a Protected Ranking to enter the 2024 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament in his comeback season. The Spaniard will kickstart the year at the Brisbane International, where he will join the likes of Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka and other top stars.

Nadal is currently ranked outside the top 600 in the ATP rankings, and is therefore ineligible to enter the main draw of the Melbourne Major or qualifications. He was last in action at this year's edition in Melbourne, where he exited in the second round and suffered a hip strain in the process.

The extended time on the sidelines forced the 22-time Grand Slam champion to either use one of his Protected Ranking slots or wait for a wildcard from the tournament officials. But as reported by journalist Jose Morgado, he has decided to use the former.

According to the ATP rules, a player coming back from injury can use their Protected Ranking in their first 12 singles or doubles tournaments. However, it should be noted that Nadal cannot use it to get a seeding at the Australian Open, and will remain an unseeded player in Melbourne next year.

