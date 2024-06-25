Rafael Nadal, Venus Williams, Serena Williams top popularity & fame charts in the UK; Novak Djokovic & Emma Raducanu in top 10

Venus & Serena Williams are unanimously the most well-known tennis players in the first quarter of 2024 in the United Kingdom according to a British data analytics company. Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, on the other hand, are the most well-liked among all adults.

The Williams sisters are the most successful sibling pair in tennis; Venus Williams and Serena Williams have won seven and 23 Major titles each in singles, and they have also teamed up to pick 14 titles in women's doubles. Their best results have come at Wimbledon, making them immensely famous among English viewers.

In that context, the Williams sisters topping YouGov's list of the "Most Famous Contemporary Tennis Players in Q1 2024" among the British public hardly comes as a surprise. 96% and 95% of all adults have heard of Serena Williams and her elder sister. They are also the two most well-known among millennials and baby boomers, men and women.

However, in the "Most Popular Contemporary Tennis Players in Q1 2024", they are dwarfed by Rafael Nadal (60%) and Andy Murray (55%). Emma Raducanu and Maria Sharapova are also high fixtures in the list, with the Brit and the Russian receiving the most love from Gen X and men in the UK respectively.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, is liked by only 43% of the British public despite being known by 85% of them. The Serb's popularity with baby boomers, millennials and women, in particular, is shocking at a lowly 37%, 35% and 33% respectively.

Serena Williams is the most famous and popular tennis player among millennials in the UK

Serena Williams poses with the Venus Rosewater Dish at Wimbledon 2016

Serena Williams topped the Most Popular and Most Famous list among British millennials at 93% and 59% respectively. That said, her popularity suffered with Gen X (41%), women (41%), and baby boomers (40%).

The likes of Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu and Maria Sharapova round out the top 5 most popular tennis players for millennials. And while Novak Djokovic is not well-liked among millennials, baby boomers and women, he scored relatively high (50%) for Gen X. Moreover, the 24-time Major winner is relatively well-known among men (93%), baby boomers (91%) and Gen X (88%).

Local favorites like Jamie Murray, Johanna Konta and Heather Watson were also in the top 10 most popular list among all adults at 47%, 32% and 28% respectively. Naomi Osaka, on her part, is most famous and popular respectively among British millennials at 53% and 30%.

