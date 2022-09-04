Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | US Open 2022

Rafael Nadal will lock horns with home favorite Frances Tiafioe in a blockbuster fourth-round match at the US Open 2022 in New York on Monday, September 5.
The four-time champion wasn't at his best in the first couple of rounds, dropping a set against each of Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata and Italian veteran Fabio Fognini.
Facing longtime rival Richard Gasquet in the third round, the 22-time Major winner seemed to be getting back to his best. Rafael Nadal blitzed through the first two sets, conceding just a solitary game.
Things got interesting in the third set before the Spaniard managed to edge Gasquet 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 for his 18th consecutive victory over the Frenchman.
Up next for the former World No. 1 is 26th-ranked Frances Tiafoe, whom Nadal has beaten in both their meetings so far. Both those showdowns took place in 2019 — at the Australian Open and the Madrid Masters.
Former Australian Open quarterfinalist Tiafoe will hope for a reversal of fortunes on home soil with the crowd fully backing him in their upcoming encounter. The American has notched up some decent results this season with a run to the final in Estoril being his best result of the year.
Other than that, the 24-year-old has also been to the semifinals in Atlanta, the quarterfinals in Houston as well as Washington, apart from a fourth-round finish at Wimbledon.
Tiafoe is yet to concede a set in his three rounds at the US Open this week, having dispatched Marcos Giron, Jason Kubler and 14th seed Diego Schwartzman so far.
With his confidence level high at the moment, Tiafoe will hope to put up a strong showing against the reigning Australian and French Open champion.
Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe match schedule
The Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe fourth-round clash will be held on Monday, September 5. The timing of the match will be updated once the schedule for the day is released.
Date: September 5, 2022.
Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe streaming details
USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.
Canada - TSN and RDS.
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.
Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.
Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.
China - Iqiyi & CCTV.
Europe - Eurosport.
Japan - WOWOW.
Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.
India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.