Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | US Open 2022

Rafael Nadal will lock horns with home favorite Frances Tiafioe in a blockbuster fourth-round match at the US Open 2022 in New York on Monday, September 5.

The four-time champion wasn't at his best in the first couple of rounds, dropping a set against each of Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata and Italian veteran Fabio Fognini.

Facing longtime rival Richard Gasquet in the third round, the 22-time Major winner seemed to be getting back to his best. Rafael Nadal blitzed through the first two sets, conceding just a solitary game.

Things got interesting in the third set before the Spaniard managed to edge Gasquet 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 for his 18th consecutive victory over the Frenchman.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis 18-0



Rafael Nadal has inflicted a 18th defeat in a row to Richard Gasquet 6-0 6-1 7-5 in US Open R3. 34 consecutive sets won in a row by Rafa.



That's tough for the Frenchman... 18-0Rafael Nadal has inflicted a 18th defeat in a row to Richard Gasquet 6-0 6-1 7-5 in US Open R3. 34 consecutive sets won in a row by Rafa.That's tough for the Frenchman... 😳 18-0 😳Rafael Nadal has inflicted a 18th defeat in a row to Richard Gasquet 6-0 6-1 7-5 in US Open R3. 34 consecutive sets won in a row by Rafa. That's tough for the Frenchman... https://t.co/fnnGPzxMM6

Up next for the former World No. 1 is 26th-ranked Frances Tiafoe, whom Nadal has beaten in both their meetings so far. Both those showdowns took place in 2019 — at the Australian Open and the Madrid Masters.

Former Australian Open quarterfinalist Tiafoe will hope for a reversal of fortunes on home soil with the crowd fully backing him in their upcoming encounter. The American has notched up some decent results this season with a run to the final in Estoril being his best result of the year.

Other than that, the 24-year-old has also been to the semifinals in Atlanta, the quarterfinals in Houston as well as Washington, apart from a fourth-round finish at Wimbledon.

Tiafoe is yet to concede a set in his three rounds at the US Open this week, having dispatched Marcos Giron, Jason Kubler and 14th seed Diego Schwartzman so far.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Nadal's Grand Slam record in 2022:



22-0



Bring on Frances Tiafoe Nadal's Grand Slam record in 2022:22-0Bring on Frances Tiafoe

With his confidence level high at the moment, Tiafoe will hope to put up a strong showing against the reigning Australian and French Open champion.

Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe match schedule

The Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe fourth-round clash will be held on Monday, September 5. The timing of the match will be updated once the schedule for the day is released.

Date: September 5, 2022.

Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe streaming details

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee