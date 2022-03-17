Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios - venue, live streaming, TV channels and schedule | 2022 Indian Wells Quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios will lock horns on Thursday in a blockbuster quarterfinal at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Kyrgios will present a tough challenge for the Spaniard, who is currently on a 18-match winning streak after dwarfing the 6'11'' Reilly Opelka in the fourth round. Nadal served six aces and won 85% of his first serves en route to a tight 7-6(3), 7-6(5) win over the 17th seed.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal is playing in the first ATP Masters 1000 event of the season in Indian Wells, California. The 35-year-old has lifted the title on three previous occasions, in 2007, 2009 and 2013. The match will likely take place on the center court.

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios head-to-head, season performance and match-up

Former World No. 13 and two-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Kyrgios has always been a threat to Nadal, having won three of their eight meetings so far.

The mercurial Aussie famously upset the 21-time Major winner in four sets at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships. His other two wins over the former World No. 1 came in Cincinnati in 2017 and at Acapulco in 2019.

Nadal has won their last couple of showdowns at Wimbledon in 2019 and at the Australian Open in 2020.

With his big serve and powerful groundstrokes, the 26-year-old Aussie has been a thorn in the side for each of the Big 3. He edged Roger Federer in their very first meeting at Madrid in 2015 and has also beaten Novak Djokovic in both their meetings at Acapulco and Indian Wells in 2017.

Currently languishing at the 132nd position in the world rankings, Kyrgios came to Indian Wells with a 1-1 win-loss record. But he seems to have rediscovered his touch in the inaugural ATP Masters 1000 event of the season, where he was awarded a wildcard.

Kyrgios hasn't dropped a set so far in wins over eighth seed Casper Ruud, 32nd seed Federico Delbonis and Sebastian Baez. With 10th seed Jannik Sinner giving him a walkover into the last eight, he will be fully rested and recharged when he faces Nadal.

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios match schedule

Nadal will play the third match of the day session at Stadium 1, which is the event's main court. The match is scheduled to start not before 3 pm local time.

Match timing: 3 pm PT/10 pm GMT/3:30 am IST/6 pm EST.

Date: 17 March 2022 (USA, UK & Canada), 18 March 2022 (India).

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Plus will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

India: Men's matches will be available on voot

