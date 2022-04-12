Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic AO final is the best match I have ever watched: J.J. Wolf

J.J. Wolf, the young American who recently gave Stefanos Tsitsipas a scare in the second round of the Miami Open, opened up about some of his favorite players, matches, and pastimes in an interview with Tick Tock Tennis.

Wolf, whose incredible forehand return against Tsitsipas in the Miami Open made headlines, recalled the 2012 Australian Open final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic when asked about his all-time favorite contest.

"I don't remember which year it was - but the Djokovic-Rafa Australian Open final. It was the one when he started cramping up in the trophy ceremony - Rafa," the American said.

After nearly six hours of grueling action, Nadal and defending champion Djokovic, who struggled to remain standing during the trophy presentation ceremony, were finally offered chairs by the organizers.

The 23-year-old was plagued by injury last season and only returned to action at the 2022 Acapulco Open.

Reminiscing about his formative years as a tennis player, the left-hander recalled a match he played as a 10-year-old at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

"I remember playing at the Western and Southern Open," he said.

"As a 10-year-old, I was very inconsistent, but I don't know why I remember that one," the American added.

"You have to go with Roger Federer" - JJ Wolf on his favorite player

During the interview, Wolf was asked about who his favorite tennis players were. He mentioned Roger Federer as a player he loved watching while growing up, as well as American players like Andy Roddick, Sam Querrey and Mardy Fish.

"I mean, you have to go with Roger Federer, I loved watching growing up. Andy Roddick, most of the American guys, Sam Querey, Mardy Fish, loved watching those guys," he said.

The American, who underwent surgery for a hernia last year, stressed that he would like to play the entire season, irrespective of the results.

"I don't care about the results, but I want to be on tour the whole year," he said.

The left-hander, who achieved a career-high ranking of No. 120 back in 2020 also mentioned that he loves reading.

"I love reading. I dont think people would think I read - but I do," he said.

