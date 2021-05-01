Rafael Nadal wants Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland, says Sevilla are now in the title race

Rafael Nadal recently revealed that he would like Real Madrid to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Nadal has been a Real Madrid fan since childhood, and over the years he has frequently displayed his passion for football and love for the Madrid side. Despite being extremely busy with his tennis schedule and other engagements, the Spaniard makes it a point to follow the matches of 'Los Blancos', along with those of other Spanish sides.

There are also talks that Rafael Nadal will inaugurate the new-look Santiago Bernabeu stadium later in 2021.

Given his love for Real Madrid, Nadal was asked for his thoughts on the club's transfer market ambitions ahead of his Madrid Open campaign. The 34-year-old responded that he would like the club to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and claimed that they would both fit the side's setup well despite playing in the forward line.

"I would like both (Haaland and Mbappe) of them," Nadal said. "To be honest, they are both going well (in Real Madrid setup) for me."

Rafael Nadal was also asked to give his views about the La Liga title race, which is currently being led by Atletico Madrid on 73 points. Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona occupy the second and third positions respectively, with both teams on 71 points. Sevilla FC complete the top four with 70 points in their kitty.

Nadal, on his part, believes that Sevilla are firmly in the conversation despite being outside the top 3.

"It's (the La Liga title race) exciting," Rafael Nadal added. "There are four teams to win La Liga. Sevilla have joined the equation, that's the reality."

You always have to give credit to the one who wins: Rafael Nadal on Granada's win over FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona were recently dealt a crushing blow in their pursuit of a 27th La Liga title. The Ronald Koeman-led side succumbed to a 1-2 defeat at home against Granada, leaving them two points adrift of league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Rafael Nadal claimed that he doesn't consider the result a loss for the Catalan side, but rather a win for Granada. The 34-year-old stressed on the importance of giving "credit" to the winning side.

"I don't like to say that someone loses," Nadal said. "You win. You always have to give credit to the one who wins."