"Rafael Nadal is way too expensive considering he has not won" - Fans react to Spaniard's placement in ATP Finals-themed fantasy lineup

Rafael Nadal’s placement in the ATP Finals-themed fantasy players line-up has elicited sarcastic reactions from tennis fans.

With the year-end-tournament all set to kick off on November 12, a fantasy ATP finals lineup, featuring some of the world's finest tennis players, was posted on X (previously Twitter).

A hypothetical amount of $20 million was set aside to select eight players of one's choice to build a dream ATP Finals lineup. The field is divided into four groups of $5 million, $3 million, $2 million, and $1 million players.

Rafael Nadal appeared in the $5 million category which startled tennis fans who responded with satirical comments on X (formerly Twitter). One fan thought Nadal was overpriced given his ATP Finals title record.

“Lol, Nadal is way too expensive considering he has not won ATP finals”, they tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Another fan recommended that the 22-time Grand Slam champion should be placed in the $1 million category.

“Nadal 5M who never won Atp Finals, should be Max 1 Mio”, they commented.

Expand Tweet

Another tennis enthusiast questioned if the 37-year-old Spaniard should even be considered for the list.

“I question if Nadal should even be on the list, let alone in the 5M column”, the fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Nadal has never won a single ATP Finals title in his career, with his best being two finals appearances in 2010 and 2013.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal’s uncle Toni hints at Spaniard’s probable Australian Open return

Possibility of Nadal returning to the 2024 Australian Open

If his uncle Toni's statements are any indication, Rafael Nadal may return to the court in Australia at the start of the new year, for the first time since the Australian Open in January.

Toni Nadal recently gave an interview to Onda Cero, where he discussed how his nephew is known for taking a "cautious" approach to tennis. He went on to give supporters some good news, saying that he has watched the 22-time Grand Slam winner improve with each tournament and that a return at the Australian Open is quite possible.

"My nephew tries to be cautious, which is what he has to do," Toni Nadal said. "But I think that in the Australian Open my nephew normally has to be able to play because I have seen him train," he added.

"Every day he gets a little better," he continued. "It is true that it has been "It's a very long injury, but hey, it is what it is," Toni further stated.

The last time Nadal was in action was during the 2023 Australian Open where he lost in the second round to Mackenzie McDonald in three sets 4-6, 4-6, 5-7. Nadal was hampered by a hip injury in the second set. However, he battled on as a true champion refusing to quit.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here