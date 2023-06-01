Rafael Nadal has welcomed former Ivory Coast footballer Didier Drogba to the Union Internationale Motonautique's E1 Series, which is the world's first Electric Raceboat Championships.

The UIM E1 World Championship was founded by Formula E and Extreme E founder, Alejandro Agag, and Rodi Basso – a former director of Motorsport at McLaren with a background in Formula 1 engineering.

Nadal signed up to be a part of the event as a team owner in January 2023. The eagerly anticipated first season is scheduled to get underway later this year, with more teams and race venues set to be announced.

Nadal greeted former Chelsea FC and Ivory Coast player Drogba with grace and a touch of cheekiness after the legendary footballer also signed up to be a part of the E1 series as an owner.

"Welcome to the E1 series Didier Drogba and now we are rivals," Rafael Nadal said on his Instagram account

Drogba was ecstatic to be a part of the exciting new initiative and announced his arrival on social media.

"Now I'm launching my own team in the E1 World Championships. Sustainable materials, 100km/hr, head-to-head racing, fully foiling, 100% electric, the E1 World Championships is going to be next level," he said.

Red Bull Racing's Mexican Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez is also one of the team owners.

Rafael Nadal's 2023 season: From injury setbacks to Olympic aspirations

Rafael Nadal has had a disappointing season so far. He participated in the United Cup and the Australian Open, managing to register only one win across both events.

Nadal's title defence at the Melbourne Major came to an unfortunate end against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. Besides bowing out with a straight-sets defeat, he also sustained an awful hip injury.

He has since been confined to the sidelines and most recently pulled out of the French Open, a tournament where he is the record 14-time champion.

At a press conference to announce his Roland Garros withdrawal, Nadal discussed various subjects, including the idea of 2024 being his final year on the tour.

"I'm sad, I've I lost a season. I felt prepared to continue fighting but on a physical level it's not like that. One must accept things. You can't demand more and more to the body. Although my head has not wanted me to go this far, my body has told me that this far," he said.

"What happens next year I don't know. If I'll be competitive again to win grand slams I don't know, after an important break it's difficult, but why not. I'm going to try to give myself the opportunity to compete again and My intention is for it to be my last year. Then you don't know what could happen. I'm going to try so that I can compete at the highest level," he added.

Nadal, earlier, expressed his wish to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will take place at the Stade Roland Garros, the same venue as the French Open.

"I would like to play what is important to me next year and the Olympic Games are, but I don't know. If I need invitations, I suppose there won't be any problems for that, I think I've earned it. We're going to do things in the most correct way possible," the former World No. 1 had expressed.

