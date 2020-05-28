Rafael Nadal welcomes the world to his academy with spectacular video message

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal sent out a visually stunning video message on Twitter earlier today, welcoming everyone to visit his academy and soak in the beauty of Mallorca. The official handle of the Rafa Nadal Academy tagged 'Mallorca Tourism' in the post, signaling that Spain is slowly starting to come out of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

With the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy by Movistar in the background, Rafael Nadal begins with a few words on what makes his home town unique.

"Mallorca is a unique and special island. One of the most beautiful places in the world," Nadal said.

There are then several shots of the Balearic Islands while the monologue continues, helping viewers experience the scenic beach and coast-line of the city. The clip then cuts to the academy.

The Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy has seen tremendous growth since it was opened a few years ago

"Here in my hometown you can enjoy the academy, a sports center where kids and adults can improve their tennis and have a great experience," Rafael Nadal continues.

The Rafa Nadal Academy: A world-class facility for honing young talent

There is no doubting the academy's credentials when it comes to nurturing young players into world beaters. Players such as Casper Ruud and Jaume Munar have had immense success on the tour after joining the team at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy.

The academy in Mallorca has 19 hardcourts, 7 claycourts and a fitness center. The junior tennis players lodged in the academy are given access to the big campus, and also offered cozy and comfortable rooms along with scientific diet programs.

The academy also ensures the students don't miss out on education while following their dreams. There are enough arrangements and infrastructure at the venue to allow the youngsters to pursue both education and tennis.

The likes of Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov have visited the islands in the past, with nothing but praise for the city and the academy's hospitality. Rafael Nadal, who is well-known for his amiability, personally greets visitors whenever he is in town, making sure they have a comfortable time.

Rafael Nadal himself uses the facility for practice very often, as seen earlier this week when he returned to training after more than two months.

The academy also hosts a Challenger event every year, called the 'Rafa Nadal Challenger'. This helps the students at the facility to be exposed to professional tennis tournaments from an early age.

A mutual admiration society between Rafael Nadal and Mallorca

Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy Graduation Ceremony

"I invite you to come and discover this magical island while you play sports in a safe place," says Nadal as the viewers are exposed to the culture of Mallorca, the city where "El Matador" grew up. Considering how much Nadal has given to Mallorca, it is only natural that the city grabs every opportunity to celebrate the icon that Nadal is.

The academy has also built in the "Rafa Nadal Museum Xperience", which showcases all of Nadal's titles and achievements throughout his 17 year-old career. The visit to the museum is an immersive experience that stresses on the values of the sport like hard work, sacrifice and humility.

🗯 @RafaelNadal 🗯 “I learned during all my career to enjoy suffering. You can lose, you can win. That's part of the sport”



🎥: @rolandgarros



pic.twitter.com/sY1VtT7Kyl — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) May 27, 2020

The brains at work in the Rafa Nadal Academy

Rafa Nadal Academy in Anantpur, India

A team of veteran tennis professionals and experienced coaches are employed to train the students. That group is led by Nadal’s uncle, Toni Nadal, who has masterminded Rafa’s successful tennis career.

The equipment and training methods make use of latest technology, which has further helped in the development of the students. Rafael Nadal remarks, "We have a great team which will take care of your well-being so you can have a great time."

While academy students are given ample opportunities to approach local and national tournaments alike, the academy also realizes that each student is different. Every program is adapted to the skills and requirements of the specific player.

"Come to Mallorca, train hard and play safe," says Rafael Nadal, beckoning tennis fans to come visit his academy which has spread its wings to India, Mexico, Greece and Kuwait. With plenty of experience from playing on the tour, Nadal has managed to create an experience which is anchored not only on commitment, but also on companionship.

That last part is sorely needed by the world right now, as it struggles to make its way out of the coronavirus crisis. And Rafael Nadal is certainly doing his bit to help.