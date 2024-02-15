Rafael Nadal recently shared his post-retirement plans, saying that he envisions spending time like any regular person and wants to play soccer matches with friends or his son.

Nadal was sidelined for the majority of 2023 due to a hip injury sustained during the Australian Open. Although he returned to action at the Brisbane International this year, his comeback was short-lived as he had to pull out of the Melbourne Slam due to recurring hip issues.

The Spaniard had initially planned to make a return at the Qatar Open, but faced another setback when he withdrew from the ATP 250 event, further delaying his comeback.

In the meantime, Rafael Nadal sat down for an interview with La Sexta and expressed his lack of fear regarding injuries shortening his career, emphasizing his desire for a normal life after retirement.

"I have never been very scared by injuries. I am more worried about tomorrow," Nadal said (via Marca).

"When I retire, I want to have a normal life and I would like to be able to go play soccer games with my friends tomorrow or with my son. I am a sports person. Not just a professional tennis player, I am an athlete. I like to practice sports, not just watch it," he added.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion mentioned that he's been training almost like a pro since he was eight years old, so it is "normal" for his body to have "scars". However, he remains hopeful about gradually living "a healthy life."

"Since I was 8 I have been training almost like a professional, it is normal for my body to have 'scars', but I hope that when a little time passes the body will readapt and I can have a healthy life," he said.

Rafael Nadal: "My priority objective for 2024 is to reach the clay season in the best possible way"

Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2024 Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal dismissed the possibility of staging a remarkable comeback in the 2024 season, stating that he finds it challenging to contemplate winning major tournaments given his current situation.

"I am very aware of the difficulties. We are in a situation where thinking about comebacks or winning big things is difficult for me," Nadal said.

The 37-year-old then revealed that his primary goal is to enter the clay season in great form. He also mentioned his intention to return to the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, potentially marking his final appearance at the tournament.

"My priority objective [for 2024] is to reach the clay season in the best possible way. I trust to be in Indian Wells, it will possibly be the last time I play it and it is a very special tournament for me," Nadal said.

