Daniil Medvedev believes that Rafael Nadal will compete at the 2023 French Open, where the Spaniard will be the "favorite" to clinch the title.

Nadal has struggled with injuries since the Wimbledon Championships last year, where he withdrew from the tournament ahead of his semifinal clash with Nick Kyrgios.

In nine matches at the end of 2022, across the Cincinnati Masters, US Open, Paris Masters and ATP Finals, he won just four times. The 36-year-old began his 2023 season at the inaugural United Cup, where he lost both his matches to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur.

At the Australian Open, where he was the defending champion, he managed to beat Jack Draper before losing to Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets in the Round of 64.

Russian star Medvedev, whose 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters campaign came to an end at the hands of Holger Rune on Friday (April 14), isn't paying much attention to Nadal's injury struggles. The World No. 5 believes that the 22-time Grand Slam winner, who is a record 14-time French Open champion, remains the favorite to defend his title in Paris.

Speaking at a post-match press conference in Paris, Medvedev said:

"I believe Rafa will play the French Open, although I'm not in his body. I don't want to talk for him. But he will be a favorite, even if he didn't play before. He won 14 times this Grand Slam, so he will be the favorite."

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



Do you think anybody would beat Rafa at French Open this year? 🤔



#RafaelNadal #CasperRuud #FrenchOpen #Tennis Casper Ruud reveals the reason why Rafael Nadal is so tough to beat on clayDo you think anybody would beat Rafa at French Open this year? 🤔 Casper Ruud reveals the reason why Rafael Nadal is so tough to beat on clay 🔥Do you think anybody would beat Rafa at French Open this year? 🤔#RafaelNadal #CasperRuud #FrenchOpen #Tennis https://t.co/MxJzOOtK4k

Nadal's long-time rival Novak Djokovic is also currently dealing with an injury. The Serbian seemingly had a training mishap in Monte-Carlo, where he injured his arm while stretching for a shot.

Medvedev has opined that injuries to Nadal and Djokovic do not make his quest for a second Grand Slam title, and a first in Paris, any easier. He said:

"Well, that's for sure [Nadal and Djokovic are the two favorites]. It's like before the tournament here. It [their injuries] doesn't change for me. If I'm able to play well and I reach the semifinal and then I see there is no Rafa or Novak, it changes. If I go far in the tournament, then the draw becomes easier if there are not those two guys who won 44 Grand Slams."

"I'm not yet fully prepared" - Rafael Nadal withdraws from 2023 Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal has announced his withdrawal from the 2023 Barcelona Open, which is set to get underway on Monday, 17 April.

Taking to social media to make the announcement, Nadal has stated that he is not ready to make his return from injury. He has skipped every tournament since the Australian Open, where he faltered in his title defence.

"Barcelona is a special tournament for me because it's my adopted club, and playing on home soil always evokes a unique feeling. However, I'm not yet fully prepared, and I'm currently in the process of preparing myself for my return to competition," he said in an Instagram post.

Nadal is a 12-time champion in Barcelona, where he holds a 66-4 win-loss record. However, the 36-year-old hasn't taken part in the tournament since 2021, when he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes