Andy Roddick has criticized a report detailing Rafael Nadal's slide in the ATP rankings.

Nadal dropped out of the Top-10 rankings for the first time in 18 years last month. With the Spaniard, who is currently the World No. 14, continuing to be on the sidelines as he recovers from injury, he is expected to drop even more in the world rankings.

The former World No. 1 recently pulled out of the ongoing Madrid Open, and it is unclear if he will participate in the Rome Masters, which is the last significant ATP event before the French Open.

If Nadal does not compete in Rome and Paris, he is expected to drop out of the Top-100, which could result in him taking wildcards to make main draw appearances at Grand Slams.

While Tennis365 reported on the 36-year-old possible ranking fall, Roddick took exception to the headline used, which read:

"Rafael Nadal facing humiliating rankings collapse after French Open"

He criticized the publication for the tone of their reporting and called it 'dumb'.

"What a dumb stupid headline. Rafa will never have humiliating associated w his life. Guy does everything right. This is dumb," he tweeted.

Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs echoed Roddick's sentiments and rhetorically asked why it was 'humiliating' for an athlete to deal with injuries. She said:

"1000 times this!!! What the hell is this guy thinking with this article and headline!!! So it’s humiliating to get injuries!??? What!!!!???"

Rafael Nadal's last few months on the ATP tour: Injuries, withdrawals, and tough defeats

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal has been troubled by injuries since he sustained an abdominal tear at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. He was set to face Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals of grass Slam before the injury forced him to withdraw from the tournament. After that, he won just four times in nine matches last year.

Nadal's fortunes haven't changed for the better in 2023. At the inaugural United Cup, he lost both his matches, to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur respectively. Later, at the Australian Open, the defending champion defeated Jack Draper before losing to Mackenzie McDonald in the Round of 64.

Since that loss, Nadal has remained on the sidelines, recuperating from the leg injury he picked up at the Melbourne Major. He recently announced his decision to withdraw from the ongoing Madrid Open.Since that loss, Nadal has remained on the sidelines, recuperating from the leg injury he picked up at the Melbourne Major. He recently announced his decision to withdraw from the ongoing Madrid Open.

The former World No. 1, who has a 1-3 win-loss record for the year, could participate in the Rome Masters ahead of his French Open title defense if he returns to full physical fitness.

