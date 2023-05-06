The news of Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the Italian Open came with a wave of sadness for all tennis fans. As his recovery is taking time, concerns about his participation in Roland Garros are also growing. However, Alex Corretja believes that his compatriot can make a comeback at the French Open if he gets a little bit of match practice before.

Nadal was last seen in action against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Australian Open at the start of the year. Since then, the 'King of Clay' has been out of action following a hip injury he sustained in Melbourne and has missed a lot of major events, including the Madrid Open, the Sunshine Double and the Monte-Carlo Masters.

"He 𝗰𝗮𝗻 be ready for sure, he's Rafa!"

Alex Corretja gives his take on whether Rafael Nadal can recover from injury in time for Roland Garros

Amid the former World No. 1's injury concerns, his compatriot and two-time French Open runner-up Alex Corretja believes that Rafael Nadal can make a successful return at Roland Garros. At the same time, the Spaniard showed his concern for the 22-time Grand Slam champion's health, saying:

"I think he's capable to get the rhythm in a few matches. I'm not concerned about playing or not playing, I'm concerned about like... Physically, how he's gonna recover from matches."

Corretja also stated that he thinks Nadal should play a couple of matches on clay before the French Open for preparation because he has been out of action for a long time.

Between the Italian Open and Roland Garros, there are two ATP 250 events taking place (in Geneva and Lyon), where the former World No. 1 could potentially play if he chooses to. However, he will have to receive a wild card, as he doesn't feature on either of the line-ups currently.

Corretja further added that even if Nadal misses the trip to Paris, he should prioritize his health so he can play more in the future.

"I hope he can get a little bit of preparation for the tournament before because if he played two or three matches before Roland Garros 2 and a half, 3 hours then he can be ready for sure, he's Rafa," Corretja added

Rafael Nadal announced that he would miss the Italian Open

2023 Australian Open - Day 3

Rafael Nadal was expected to return at the Madrid Open, but the Spaniard pulled out at the last minute as he did not feel 100% physically fit. Hence, fans were eagerly waiting for the southpaw to make his much-awaited return at the Rome Masters.

¡Hola a todos!

Siento mucho anunciar que no voy a poder estar en Roma. Todos sabéis cuánto me duele perderme otro de los torneos que han marcado mi carrera profesional y personal por todo el cariño y apoyo de los tifosi italianos.

Unfortunately, all the optimism quickly transitioned into agony after Nadal confirmed his withdrawal from the ATP 1000 event. The 22-time Grand Slam winner took to his social media accounts to make the announcement.

"I am very sorry to announce that I will not be able to be in Rome. You all know how much it hurts me to miss another of the tournaments that have marked my professional and personal career because of all the love and support of the Italian Tifosi," he wrote.

However, the Spaniard also said that he has seen improvement in his health in recent days, giving hopes of a successful return at the French Open, where he will be the defending champion.

