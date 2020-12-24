Rafael Nadal wishes everyone Merry Christmas, says "goodbye to a year that's better to forget"

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal has been getting in some early preparations for 2021 at his own academy, practicing with several up-and-coming youngsters over the last couple of weeks. But while the Spaniard is intent on making full use of time away from competition, he is well-aware of how much the season of joy means to his fans and to people who've been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid subdued festivities all around the globe, the Rafa Nadal academy Twitter handle recently posted a video of the Spaniard wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy 2021. Nadal also gave out a word of condolence for all the families that have suffered losses during this 'complicated year'.

"Hello everyone, I would like to wish you a merry Christmas and all the best for 2021 from the academy," Rafael Nadal can be seen saying in the video. "We say goodbye to a year that's better to forget without any doubt, perhaps the most complicated year that we have ever lived at least that I have lived since I can remember."

Tras un año muy complicado para todos, ha sido el propio @RafaelNadal el que ha querido enviar este mensaje en nombre de todos los que formamos la #RafaNadalAcademy by Movistar y la @frnadal. ¡FELIZ NAVIDAD 🎄! pic.twitter.com/e4PJ2aVFLA — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) December 24, 2020

The 2020 tennis season was dominated by COVID-19, with the tour being suspended for nearly six months before returning in August. But while the sport was derailed by the pandemic, that was nothing compared to the tragic global scenario where several countries were pushed to the brink by the deadly virus. In that context, it was no surprise that Rafael Nadal chose to color his holiday wishes with a fair few somber words.

Let's hope the vaccine can reach most households and we can recover the life we all knew: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal hopes for things to be better in 2021

Rafael Nadal wished for things to improve in 2021, before noting how some projects of his academy were stalled by the global crisis. Nadal also made a mention of the vaccine that has started being administered in some parts of the world, expressing hope that it will reach 'most households'.

"I want to send a lot of encouragement and my condolences to all the people who have lost a loved one and in the way that they have lost them. Let's hope things will get better little by little," Nadal said.

"This 2020 is a special year because we have been working with the foundation for 10 years now, many projects that we had in mind had to be postponed but let's hope that in 2021 things will improve," the Spaniard added. "That the vaccine can reach most households and that we can recover the life we all know."

Rafael Nadal has done extensive humanitarian work through his academy and foundation over the years, and during the video he offered to support more children who need opportunities to grow.

The affable Spaniard then beckoned his fans to act responsibly, and to not make an already bad situation worse. He ended his message by sending everyone virtual hugs and wishing them strength to overcome any future crises.

"I wish you all the best, that we act with responsibility because I think it's a delicate moment without any doubt it also depends on us that things don't get worse, they are already bad enough as they are. Big hug for everyone and much strength for these tough moments," Nadal said.