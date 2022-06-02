Rafael Nadal has won 13 French Open titles, fans are emotionally fond of him, I think it bothered Novak Djokovic a little: Yevgeny Kafelnikov

Former World No. 1 Yevgeny Kafelnikov gave his thoughts on the impressive Roland Garros quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on Tuesday. The duo produced yet another match to remember as the defending champion fought valiantly but lost 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) to the Spaniard in their 59th career meeting

In an interview with Sportklub, two-time Grand Slam champion Kafelnikov made a few observations where he hinted that spectators played a crucial part in the factors that went against Djokovic.

"From the first point, it was clear that Novak… I don't know what, but something bothered him. I hope it's not physical and I don't think it is because he ran well and covered the field. Maybe it was mental, because everyone at Philippe Chatrier was cheering for Nadal. The man has won Roland Garros 13 times and the fans are definitely emotionally fond of him. I think it bothered Novak a little. I’m sure the Paris audience loves Novak too, but with Rafa, it’s a special story. I understand Novak, but I also understand the sympathy of the audience towards Rafa," said Kafelnikov.

Mario Boccardi @marioboc17 Patrick Mouratoglou: "It makes no sense to whistle #Djokovic . If you don’t like it, you have the right not to come, it’s allowed. But when we come to watch the game, we have to appreciate these exceptional athletes, the spectacle they give us and encourage them. It’s the minimum" Patrick Mouratoglou: "It makes no sense to whistle #Djokovic. If you don’t like it, you have the right not to come, it’s allowed. But when we come to watch the game, we have to appreciate these exceptional athletes, the spectacle they give us and encourage them. It’s the minimum" https://t.co/fS6urSB5br

Story continues below ad

The former World No. 1 said that Nadal's body language from the start of the match suggested that it would be difficult for Djokovic to beat him. He added that he thought that the colder conditions in the evening helped Nadal more than Djokovic.

"From the first point, Rafael Nadal's body language showed that it would be difficult for Novak to beat him. To be honest, I don't know why everyone thought that the evening match suited Djokovic. It seemed the opposite to me. I think the evening helped Nadal - the audience, the colder conditions, and the ball bounced the way it suits Rafa," said Kafelnikov.

Reggie🐺🐊 @Reggie61823972 John McEnroe:



'I have no idea why the crowd are booeing him (Djokovic)'



Neither do we John!! John McEnroe:'I have no idea why the crowd are booeing him (Djokovic)'Neither do we John!!

Story continues below ad

Rafael Nadal to go up against Alexander Zverev in the semifinal

Novak Djokovic leads Rafael Nadal 30-29 in their head-to-head clashes.

Germany's Alexander Zverev registered his first-ever top-10 win in a Grand Slam in 14 attempts, defeating Spain's Carloz Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) in the quarterfinals.

If Rafael Nadal wins the last four clash on Friday, he will have a chance to lift a record-extending 14th French Open title and extend his Major title lead over Roger Federer and Djokovic by 2 Slams on Sunday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far