Rafael Nadal writes prologue for book based on athletes from the Balearic Islands

Rafael Nadal has been dominating headlines in the tennis world for his remarkable triumph at the Roland Garros. It was his record-extending 13th French Open title and his record-equaling 20th Grand Slam.

The Spaniard, who is a native of Mallorca in the Balearic Islands of Spain, has also written the prologue of the book 'Baleares Tierra de Campeones' (roughly translated to 'Balearic land of champions'), where he describes his joy at being from the area.

"An encyclopedia of small and great feats" - Rafael Nadal cherishes book detailing Balearic athletes

Rafael Nadal representing Spain at the 2020 ATP Cup

As per La Vanguardia, the book, written by Spanish journalists Miguel Vidal and Fernando Fernández, is a tribute to the athletes the Balearic region of Spain has produced over the years, the most prolific of which happens to be Rafael Nadal.

Nadal is also, arguably, the greatest Spanish athlete of all-time, and the greatest men's single player of all-time.

In his prologue, the 34-year-old expresses his gratitude to his native region and claims the book is a testament to the sacrifices made by the people living there.

Roughly translated from Spaniash, the piece reads:

"The book in your hands was born with a vocation to endure. To endure in time, to endure in the memory, to endure as a testimony of efforts and sacrifices until the Balearic Islands, also in sport, are seen as a land of champions."

Rafael Nadal continues to pay homage to the athletes of the region of both past and present:

Advertisement

"An encyclopedia of small and great feats over more than one hundred years, which is the time span from the conquest of the first Spanish champion title by Jaume Mayol in 1913 to the last by Luna Yasmina Fluxá Cross. in 2020. More than a century of uninterrupted successes of our athletes, among whom I count myself, and in all sports, especially in those sports that have to do with our environment: the sea."

The book details the experiences of Olympic athletes such as Cristóbal Tauler (shooting), Marga Crespí and Melani Costa (swimming) and Marga Fullana, Joan Llaneras, Guillem Timoner, Miquel Alzamora and Toni Tauler (cycling), all of whom hail from the Balearic Islands of Spain.

Rafael Nadal's coach and mentor Carlos Moya also features in the 1400 page-long encyclopedia, along with footballers Francisco Soler and Gabi Vidal who won the gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.