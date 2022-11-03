Rafale Nadal on ATP Finals: "I want to give myself a chance; you never know when it's going to be the last, especially at my age"

Playing his first match on the tour since the 2022 US Open, Rafael Nadal faced a shocking defeat at the hands of Tommy Paul in his opening match at the Paris Masters yesterday.

In what was only their second meeting, the 31st-ranked American rallied from a set down to beat the second-seeded Spaniard 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 in two hours and 33 minutes. The head-to-head record between the two players now stands at 1-1.

Paul finished with five breakpoints, 30 winners, and 18 unforced errors, compared to Nadal's three breakpoints, 25 winners, and 18 unforced errors. Asked whether he will participate in the upcoming Nitto ATP Finals, the 36-year-old gave a thumbs up in the post-match press conference. He stated that he would try to reach Turin early to get enough practice.

"Yes, I hope, if nothing happens, I hope to be there," Nadal said. "I'm excited about playing, even if it hasn't been a perfect couple of months for me. But, yeah, there's nothing to lose. After a good year, going there, I'm just trying my best. In the end, I need days on the tour. It's true that in the last five months, I didn't spend enough days on the tour. I don't even say competing on a tennis court. I say on the tour, practicing with the guys. That's what I need. I'm going to try. If I feel okay, I'll be there earlier than usual and have some practice."

He further stated that for a player of his age, it could be the last time that he will take part in the year-end championships.

"I just want to give myself a chance to enjoy another World Tour Finals, no? You never know when it's going to be the last, especially at my age. So I'm going to give my best to enjoy this one, and then next year, of course, I'm going to fight to be back there. Yeah, I need to put everything in perspective, and just I'm going to keep trying my best, and I need to be healthy enough to spend days on the tour. That's it," he added.

"I will not fight anymore to be No. 1" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has spent 209 weeks as World No. 1

In a press conference ahead of the Paris Masters, World No. 2 Rafael Nadal was asked if dethroning Carlos Alcaraz as the No. 1 player was on his mind. The Spaniard, who has spent 209 weeks as the No. 1 player, was quick to set the record straight that he was no longer chasing the top spot.

"I don't fight to be No. 1, you know? I just fight to keep being competitive in every event that I played," Nadal said. "I will not fight anymore to be No. 1. I did in the past. I achieved that goal a couple of times in my career. I have been very and happy and proud about achieving that. But I'm in a moment of my tennis career that I don't fight to be No. 1."

Poll : 0 votes