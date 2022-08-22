"Raise your voices, use your platforms; Bring Brittney Griner home" - Billie Jean King speaks out on Brittney Griner situation

Tennis icon Billie Jean King made her stance on Brittney Griner's situation clear as she took to Twitter to stand up for the professional basketball player. King encouraged others to use their resources and platform to bring Griner back to the US. Griner was detained in Russia after being convicted of attempting to smuggle illegal narcotics into the country. Griner is currently under contract at WNBA team Phoenix Mercury and is a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

The former tennis player has 12 Grand Slams under her name and is a well-known figure amongst the sporting community. She is known for having championed equal pay for women and is a founding member of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

The American played Bobby Riggs, a former pro player, in a best-of-sets "Battle of the sexes" match, which was later made into a movie as well. King won the encounter against Riggs in straight sets.

Watch: Billie Jean King shows fans her intact tennis skills in a video of her having a Sunday tennis session

Billie Jean King at the 2021 WTA Finals

US sports icon Billie Jean King posted a video clip on her Twitter page on Sunday of her enjoying a casual rally to show fans that she still has a bit left in the tank. King could be seen making some impressive returns and also showing off her reaction time with some impressive volleys.

"Best exercise. #SundayFunday" Tweeted King.

The 78-year-old has won a total of 39 Grand Slams titles across her stellar career - having won 12 singles titles, 16 women's doubles titles, and 11 mixed doubles titles. King was also part of many victorious US Federation cup sides, with whom she won 16 tournaments.

The American's performances on the court not only grabbed the attention of tennis fans around the world but also played a significant role in elevating the recognition of women's sports, which struggled for many years. The tennis icon began her professional career in the late 1960s where she then held on to the world number one ranking for many years.

King was the first female athlete to win over $100 000 in prize money in one season, which started off the gradual crumble of the gender paygap amongst society.

