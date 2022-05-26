Ramkumar Ramanathan babysits Sania Mirza's son at the French Open

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, who won his maiden Grand Slam doubles match on Wednesday, was spotted cheering on compatriot Sania Mirza and partner Ivan Dodig in their mixed doubles encounter on Court 11 on Thursday.

Fans caught glimpses of Ramanathan holding Mirza's son in his arms as they watched the Indo-Croatian pair register a comfortable 7-6(4), 6-2 win against Santiago Gonzalez and Laura Siegemund in the first round.

“Wow !! @ramkumar1994 is watching @MirzaSania's mixed doubles match!! #RolandGarros2022,” a fan tweeted.

Reacting to the tweet, Sania's father Imran Mirza said that Ramanathan wasn’t just watching the match but also taking care of the former doubles World No. 1's son.

“Not just watching @MirzaSania, Ramkumar is also taking care of Izhaan Mirza Malik, allowing me to focus on the match!” Imran’s tweet read.

Sania Mirza advances in women's doubles, Ramkumar Ramanathan bows out of men's doubles

Sania Mirza is set to retire at the end of the season.

Sania Mirza also made it to the second round of the French Open women’s doubles competition. The pair of Mirza and Lucie Hradecka came from a set down to beat Italians Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the first round.

Up next for the 10th seeds are Slovenians Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek, who beat Tessah Andrianjafitrimo and Oceane Dodin 6-0, 6-3 in the opening round.

Sania Mirza, who won the mixed doubles title at Roland Garros in 2012 with Mahesh Bhupathi, is making her final appearance in Paris. She is set to retire at the end of the season.

Ramanathan and his partner Hunter Reese, meanwhile, suffered a second-round exit in the men's doubles competition after losing 6-3, 6-2 to sixth-seeded Dutch-British duo of Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski. The Indian will be back in action later today, partnering Elixane Lechemia in the mixed doubles first round against Lucie Hradecka and Gonzalo Escobar.

Rohan Bopanna, partnering Matwe Middelkoop, is the other Indian in action at the French Open. The Indo-Dutch pair, seeded 16th, are through to the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals after defeating Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin in straight sets. They had beaten local wildcards Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg and Luca Van Assche 6-4, 6-1 in the first round.

