Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni finish as runners-up after losing Chennai Open doubles final

The Indian duo of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni finished as the runners-up in doubles at the Chennai Open. On Saturday, February 8, the pair lost in straight sets to Japan’s Kaito Uesugi and Shintaro Mochizuki in the summit clash. Mochizuki and Uesugi won the match 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and seven minutes to come up trumps in the ATP Challenger tournament.

Ramkumar will play in the Delhi Open, which will take place from February 10 to 16, at the DLTA Complex. Along with Mukund Sasikumar and Karan Singh, Ramkumar is one of the three wildcard entrants in the ATP Challenger event. The trio recently put their best foot forward in the Davis Cup, defeating Togo 4-0 in the World Group 1 Playoff tie.

Regarding the Chennai Open, Sweden’s Elias Ymer will be up against France’s Kyrian Jacquet in the men’s singles final. Ymer pulled off a major upset after taking down top seed Billy Harris in the semi-final. It took Ymer two and a half years to win the match 7-6, 7-6. Neither player could break the other’s serve, but Ymer held his nerves in both the tie-breakers.

Ymer found himself in trouble facing seven break points, but he saved all of them. He also dominated Harris with 10 aces. In the other semi-final, Jacquet beat the Czech Republic’s Dalibor Svrcina 6-4, 6-1 in their first meeting. Ymer, will be looking to win his seventh ATP Challenger singles title, will lock horns with Jacquet in the final on Sunday, February 9.

Chennai Open 2025 Results on Saturday

Doubles Final

Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan lost 4-6, 6-6 to Japan’s Kaito Uesugi and Shintaro Mochizuki.

Singles semi-final

Sweden’s Elias Ymer beat Great Britain’s Billy Harris 7-6, 7-6.

France’s Kyrian Jacquet beat the Czech Republic’s Dalibor Svrcina 6-4, 6-1.

