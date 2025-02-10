  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Chennai Open
  • Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni finish as runners-up after losing Chennai Open doubles final

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni finish as runners-up after losing Chennai Open doubles final

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Feb 10, 2025 08:32 GMT
TENNIS: JUL 15 Hall of Fame Open - Source: Getty
TENNIS: JUL 15 Hall of Fame Open - Source: Getty

The Indian duo of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni finished as the runners-up in doubles at the Chennai Open. On Saturday, February 8, the pair lost in straight sets to Japan’s Kaito Uesugi and Shintaro Mochizuki in the summit clash. Mochizuki and Uesugi won the match 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and seven minutes to come up trumps in the ATP Challenger tournament.

Ramkumar will play in the Delhi Open, which will take place from February 10 to 16, at the DLTA Complex. Along with Mukund Sasikumar and Karan Singh, Ramkumar is one of the three wildcard entrants in the ATP Challenger event. The trio recently put their best foot forward in the Davis Cup, defeating Togo 4-0 in the World Group 1 Playoff tie.

Regarding the Chennai Open, Sweden’s Elias Ymer will be up against France’s Kyrian Jacquet in the men’s singles final. Ymer pulled off a major upset after taking down top seed Billy Harris in the semi-final. It took Ymer two and a half years to win the match 7-6, 7-6. Neither player could break the other’s serve, but Ymer held his nerves in both the tie-breakers.

also-read-trending Trending

Ymer found himself in trouble facing seven break points, but he saved all of them. He also dominated Harris with 10 aces. In the other semi-final, Jacquet beat the Czech Republic’s Dalibor Svrcina 6-4, 6-1 in their first meeting. Ymer, will be looking to win his seventh ATP Challenger singles title, will lock horns with Jacquet in the final on Sunday, February 9.

Chennai Open 2025 Results on Saturday

Doubles Final

Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan lost 4-6, 6-6 to Japan’s Kaito Uesugi and Shintaro Mochizuki.

Singles semi-final

Sweden’s Elias Ymer beat Great Britain’s Billy Harris 7-6, 7-6.

France’s Kyrian Jacquet beat the Czech Republic’s Dalibor Svrcina 6-4, 6-1.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी