Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, becomes the latest celebrity figure to speak out against US President Donald Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Raids.However, his remarks, which included launching a policy and securing the rights of those wanting to contribute to the great nation, received a backlash from political commentator Mike Cernovich, accusing Ohanian:&quot;You banned The Donald, a pro-Trump subreddit, while allowing far left wing terrorism to run wild. You are no friend to America and Reddit is cancerous.&quot;Cernovich @CernovichLINKYou banned The Donald, a pro-Trump subreddit, while allowing far left wing terrorism to run wild. You are no friend to America and Reddit is cancerous.Ohanian decided to hit back. He revealed it was a baseless allegation since he left Reddit in June of 2020. He wrote:&quot;The saddest part about being alive at a time when knowledge is so free and abundant is seeing how often people don’t bother doing the slightest bit of research before making the boldest claims. I resigned from reddit in June of 2020.&quot;Alexis Ohanian 🗽 @alexisohanianLINK@Cernovich The saddest part about being alive at a time when knowledge is so free and abundant is seeing how often people don’t bother doing the slightest bit of research before making the boldest claims. I resigned from reddit in June of 2020.In a separate tweet, Ohanian reposted the cover of an article by Ben Collins titled, &quot;Mike Cernovich Hounded on Rape Allegations in Reddit AMA.&quot; He also attached a caption, where he called Cernovich a &quot;random internet troll.&quot; He wrote:&quot;Random internet troll who makes living selling questionable supplements online accuses me of something I didn’t do…. But why so mad at reddit? Oh.&quot;How did the controversy between Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and Mike Cernovich start?On Wednesday, Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian openly called himself a &quot;son of an undocumented immigrant.&quot; His mom, Pam Ohanian, overstayed on a visa for years before marrying his dad, a US citizen.While he acknowledges why the raids are important from a border security perspective, Ohanian shared a solution on how the government should treat undocumented immigrants and make them part of the country. He asked for an institutionalization of a policy around it that could secure the rights of those wanting to contribute to the great nation.&quot;A sensible amnesty / legalization policy (like what Reagan offered in 1986!!) could strike a better balance: Path to citizenship for law-abiding, hard-working undocumented immigrants &lt;&lt;after background checks, waiting periods, and meeting clear standards&gt;&gt;,&quot; he wrote.Ohanian called out that rounding them up on gunpoint, especially those immigrants who are contributing to the nation, is no solution.&quot;This isn’t open borders, it’s smart borders + humane immigration reform,&quot; he wrote on X. &quot;The guys up at the crack of dawn in the Home Depot parking lot &lt;&lt;looking for work&gt;&gt; or the women hustling their home-made food on the corner are &lt;&lt;exactly&gt;&gt; the men &amp; women we want contributing to this great nation. We shouldn't be rounding them up at gunpoint.&quot;Alexis Ohanian 🗽 @alexisohanianLINKAs the son of an undocumented immigrant (my mom overstayed an au pair visa for years before marrying my dad, a U.S. citizen), it’s deeply personal: Reddit wouldn’t exist if ICE had come for her. I do think border security matters. But it shouldn’t come at the cost of crushingIt remains to be seen if Cernovich has further comments on Ohanian's latest retort. Meanwhile, fans are debating what the right course of action is with regard to ICE raids.