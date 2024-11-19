Ranking the top 7 men's tennis outfits of 2024 season ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Frances Tiafoe

The 2024 ATP season came to a close in Turin with the ATP Finals wrapping up on Sunday, November 17. Players will now head for the off-season for some much-deserved rest to refresh themselves for the 2025 season.

The 2024 season was one of the most competitive tennis seasons seen on the men's side of the game. While players were engaged in thrilling battles on the court, the outfits adorned by some of them during the matches also grabbed attention.

Let's look at some eye-catching on-court outfits worn by the ATP players during the 2024 season.

# 7. Ben Shelton's colorful kit in Vienna

Ben Shelton (Getty)

One of the most promising young stars of men's tennis, Ben Shelton recently entered into a sponsorship collaboration with the brand ON. During the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Shelton sported a T-shirt with blends of pink and bluish hues along with matching shorts.

The American player had matching accessories in terms of shoes, a pink wristband, and a white headband that he wore during the event. Shelton had a great tournament in Vienna as he reached the final, losing to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

#6. Holger Rune sported the sleeveless look at the Australian Open

Holger Rune ( Getty)

Holger Rune, one of the upcoming ATP stars sported the sleeveless look in Melbourne during the Australian Open. The Nike kit worn by the Dane comprised a greyish sleeveless shirt with black shorts.

As far as accessories are concerned, the young star opted for white socks and shoes and a white cap during the match.

The results did not go the Dane's way as he lost to wildcard opponent Arthur Cazaux in the second round.

#5. Stefanos Tsitsipas sported a pink kit at Monte Carlo Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Getty)

Stefanos Tsitsipas was seen sporting a pink kit by Adidas during his stint at the 2024 Monte-Carlos Masters. The Greek wore a salmon-pink outfit with matching shorts which were complemented well by white socks and black and white shoes.

The Greek player also sported a white headband with the embossed Adidas Logo on it which completed the look for the player.

Tsitispas was in tremendous form in Monte-Carlo and won his only title of 2024 at the event after defeating Casper Ruud in the final.

# 4. Grigor Dimitrov wore a dynamic design at the French Open

Grigor Dimitrov (Getty)

Grigor Dimitrov chose to wear a dynamic design by his apparel sponsor, Lacoste, at the clay court Major. The Bulgarian wore a Green Polo shirt which had two blue stripes in front of it. He wore blue shorts to go with it.

What was more eye-catching were the shoes worn by the player. Dimitrov sported the Zoom Vapor 9 model by Nike. While the model is no longer in production, the Bulgarian enjoys the privilege of wearing custom-made shoes sent to him by Nike.

Dimitrov had a decent showing at Roland Garros, reaching the quarterfinal where he lost to Jannik Sinner.

#3. Jannik Sinner wore unique Nike collection at the French Open

Jannik Sinner (Getty)

Jannik Sinner chose to wear a unique design collection at the 2024 French Open. His clothing sponsor Nike, launched a new line that saw the Italian wear an orange-colored T-shirt which was categorized under the unique name of Nike Men's Summer Paris Slam Top.

The Italian player wore complementing black shorts and shoes to complete the look. As for other accessories, the World No. 1 sported the Nike Zoom Zero tennis shoes on the Parisian clay.

Sinner reached the final four in Paris, losing in a five-set thriller to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal.

#2. Carlos Alcaraz wore a minimalistic Nike design at the French Open

Carlos Alcaraz (Getty)

The 21-year-old Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz has taken the tennis world by storm. Besides a successful campaign where he defended his Wimbledon title and won the French Open, Alcaraz's outfit also generated buzz among the audience.

During the 2024 French Open, Alcaraz wore a Nike design that saw the Spaniard wear a dark blue shirt and bright yellow shorts. The World No. 3 also was spotted wearing custom-made Nike Zoom Vapor Model 11 shoes during his title run at the Paris Major.

#1. Frances Tiafoe attracted attention with his lavender outfit at the US Open

Frances Tiafoe (Getty)

Frances Tiafoe was the talk of the town at the US Open courtesy of his on-court performance and outfit. The American player sported a lavender-colored sleeveless top and matching shorts. He wore black socks with a white wristband and headband to complete the look.

Public perception associated the outfit with the famous song "Lavender Haze" by world-renowned singer Taylor Swift. The association made Tiafoe's outfit even more attractive to the audience.

Tiafoe put his best foot forward in New York once again, as he reached the semifinals where he lost to compatriot Taylor Fritz in five sets.

