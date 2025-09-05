  • home icon
  Rapper Ludacris, actor Christopher Briney, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns & other celebrities flock to US Open for Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka SF

Rapper Ludacris, actor Christopher Briney, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns & other celebrities flock to US Open for Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka SF

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 05, 2025 01:36 GMT
Rapper Ludacris, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns &amp; other celebrities flock to US Open for Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka SF. Credit: GETTY
Rapper Ludacris, actor Christopher Briney, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns & other celebrities flock to US Open for Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka SF Credit: GETTY

There was no shortage of A-listers during the semifinal clash between No. 4 Jessica Pegula and No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday. From rappers to sports figures, several enjoyed the intense clash between the two top seeds.

The US Open's official social media account updated fans about the presence of rapper Ludacris in the arena. They posted the video of the rapper sitting in his signature hairstyle and a navy blue jacket.

The organizers posted another video, this time showing NBA star Karl Anthony-Towns capturing a moment in the game with an iPhone in his hand. He was in a chic long-sleeve outfit and was sitting beside a female wearing black glasses.

Four-time US Open champion Billie Jean King has also turned up for the match. She was spotted wearing a blue jacket and was caught in a candid moment in the suite. Actor Christopher Briney also made it to the match as he posed for cameras before entering the sitting area.

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach her third consecutive US Open final. Shortly after this semifinal, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova will play at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the women's singles second semifinal.

Aryna Sabalenka's reactions after QF wins

Jessica Pegula broke through in the US Open semis after a dominant 6-3, 6-3 quarterfinal win over Barbora Krejcikova. In the process, she became the first woman since Serena Williams (2011-2014) to reach back-to-back US Open semis without dropping a set. After the win, Pegula was happy to learn that she would play in the first semifinal of the day.

“I think it helps when you can get into a rhythm,” Pegula told Tennis Channel’s Jon Wertheim. “I love being able to play first. It’s nice, during the day, everyone’s in a good mood and happy. And then, if you win, you’re done. It's nice just to go to back to the hotel.”
Meanwhile, her opponent and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka advanced via walkover when Marketa Vondrousova withdrew due to injury. Sabalenka is enjoying a fine run at Grand Slams this year, having advanced to the semis of all four majors. After the walkover, Sabalenka expressed sympathy for her opponent.

"So sorry for Marketa after all she's been through," she said. "She has been playing amazing tennis and I know how badly this must hurt for her. Take care of yourself and I hope you can recover quickly."

This semifinal is a rematch from last year's edition, when Aryna Sabalenka defeated Pegula 7-5, 7-5. The Belarusian holds a 7-2 advantage in their head-to-head record and has won their last three North American hard-court clashes. Therefore, Pegula is looking to avenge her loss from last year and advance to the final.

