"Real housewives of the WTA" - Jessica Pegula jokes about her fellow participants at the WTA Finals gala

Jessica Pegula posted a hilarious reaction to a photo with her fellow participants at the WTA Finals gala.

Pegula has had a terrific season, reaching three Grand Slam quarterfinals (Australian Open, Roland Garros, and the US Open). She won her maiden WTA 1000 title last week in Guadalajara, defeating Maria Sakkari in the final, as well as reaching the semifinals in Miami and Toronto.

The 28-year-old became the third player after Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur to earn her spot in the year-end championship. She also qualified for the doubles competition alongside compatriot Coco Gauff. She is currently ranked No. 3 in both singles and doubles.

Pegula took to Twitter to react to a photo of the eight participants at the WTA Finals gala, referring to them as the "Real Housewives" in reference to the popular reality television series.

"Real housewives of the WTA premiering October 31st," Pegula wrote.

"I feel amazing" - Jessica Pegula on winning her maiden WTA 1000 title

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff at the San Diego Open - Day 7

At a press conference following her win at the Guadalajara Open last week, Jessica Pegula expressed her delight, especially considering her draw was the "toughest out of everybody." She went on to say that she was "super proud" of how she handled her nerves, especially in the final.

"I feel amazing. I mean, there's not really much else to say. I won the tournament. I'm so happy it was at a 1000 event. All the people I beat, my draw to get here in my opinion was honestly the toughest out of everybody. So I was a little annoyed when I saw the draw come out," Pegula said.

"But the way I've been able to manage it throughout the whole week, today handle my nerves and emotions, just super proud of myself," she added.

