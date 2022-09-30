"Really annoying to see so many female players look up to him, are they stupid for real?" - Tennis fans unhappy with Paula Badosa picking Nick Kyrgios as her mixed doubles partner

Nick Kyrgios is one of the most controversial names in the tennis world. While some believe that his interesting character is just what the sport needs, others want him to improve his behavior towards officials, spectators, and opponents.

A fan recently asked Spanish star Paula Badosa to name three players alongside whom she would like to play mixed doubles. Answering the question on social media, the World No. 3 picked Novak Djokovic, compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, and Kyrgios.

While most fans were thrilled and even wished to see Badosa team up with 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, some expressed their disappointment at her for including the Aussie's name. They hinted that Kyrgios had failed to improve his on-court conduct and that he was involved in a case relating to the assault of his ex-girlfriend.

"Why do so many women like this Kyrgios? Are they stupid for real? He’s literally [email protected] and far from a gentleman. It’s really embarrassing. I’m overreacting of course but it’s really annoying to see so many female players look up to him. Venus, Badosa, Osaka, Raducanu etc.," a fan tweeted.

"Oh Paula why??" another fan asked

Here are a few more reactions:

Mia @Mia44778350 I don't know but for me he's not so handsome @S_RF_CA She is talking tennis... Kyrgios is a GS champion in doubles.. I don't think he otherwise attractiveI don't know but for me he's not so handsome @S_RF_CA She is talking tennis... Kyrgios is a GS champion in doubles.. I don't think he otherwise attractive 😂 I don't know but for me he's not so handsome

Т🌴 @tennisispain gonna pretend i just see Djokovic and Alcaraz gonna pretend i just see Djokovic and Alcaraz😁😅 https://t.co/ju5chywVdz

Johnson @Johnson88x8 @tennisispain Women are addict to bad boys @tennisispain Women are addict to bad boys

moonball enthusiast @ninjaga20 Т🌴 @tennisispain gonna pretend i just see Djokovic and Alcaraz gonna pretend i just see Djokovic and Alcaraz😁😅 https://t.co/ju5chywVdz Why are so many WTA girlies obsessed with k*****s, anyway another reason to dislike badosaur twitter.com/tennisispain/s… Why are so many WTA girlies obsessed with k*****s, anyway another reason to dislike badosaur twitter.com/tennisispain/s…

"Nick Kyrgios has all the ability in the world" - Rod Laver

Nick Kyrgios during the 2022 Wimbledon final

Nick Kyrgios shocked the world when he made his way to his first-ever Grand Slam singles final this year at SW19. Although the Australian lost in four sets to seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic, he seems to have changed gears as far as his game is concerned.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, tennis legend Rod Laver showered praise on Kyrgios, stating that he had all the necessary weapons in his arsenal and now believes he can win Majors.

"Nick Kyrgios has all the ability in the world, every shot that you could wish to make,” Laver said. "He’s probably one of the biggest servers in the game. He’s accurate, he can play under pressure. I was thrilled that he reached the final, but he didn’t think he could win Wimbledon. It hit home for him, I think. He realised, ‘I am good enough, I can do this.' That was the greatest thing that happened to him."

"He knows that he can play and compete now. Doesn’t walk on the court thinking, ‘If I get three games, that’s enough’. Now he’s thinking, ‘Next year? Wimbledon? You’re going to see a different player’," he added.

