Miyu Kato has opened up about how disqualification from women's doubles has mentally affected her.

Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi partnered to compete in the women's doubles, where they reached the third round with ease. Facing Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo, the Indonesian/Japanese pair lost the opening set before bouncing back in the set by taking a 1-3 lead.

At this point, Kato saw her attempt to pass the ball back accidentally hit a ball girl, which eventually lead to their disqualification, aided by Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo's arguments for the same. Roland Garros also decided to take away Kato and Sutjiadi's prize money and rankings points.

On Thursday, June 8, Kato put that disappointment behind her when she and her German partner Tim Puetz emerged victorious in the mixed doubles. They won the title with a 4-6. 6-4, 10-6 defeat of Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus.

Speaking after the match, Kato thanked everyone for sending her well wishes since her disqualification. She hoped to return to Paris in the future and win the women's doubles title alongside Sutjiadi.

“I want to thank everyone for the heartfelt messages of support. I was able to use all the positive energy so I could be here today. Thanks to Altdila & all the Indonesian fans. I’m doing my best so we can one day return and claim the women’s doubles final,” she said.

The 28-year-old disclosed that she has had a tough time mentally since the disqualification and that she has appealed for the point and prize money to be restored.

“Congratulations to Bianca & Michael. It was a great match. To my partner Tim, I’m so glad I have you. Thank you for always supporting me & cheering me up. To my coach, thank you for always being with me. It has been really challenging mentally after disqualification,” she said.

“To Sara & Marie, Altdila & I hope we can play each other again somewhere & have a great match. Lastly to Roland Garros, it’s unfortunate about the disqualification. I’m looking for a positive outcome for my appeal. So I can receive my points & prize money,” she added.

French Open 2023 mixed doubles prize money breakdown: How much did Miyu Kato and Tim Puetz win?

Miyu Kato and Tim Puetz at the 2023 French Open.

The 2023 French Open mixed doubles champions Miyu Kato and Tim Puetz will take home €122,000 ($132,399) in prize money. Meanwhile, runners-up Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus will get €61,000 ($66,199).

Losing semifinalist teams will each pocket €31,000 ($33,642) while those who were eliminated in the quarterfinals will each receive €17,500 ($18,992.

Those who made a second-round exit will take home €10,000 ($10,852) each and the pairs that fell at the first hurdle will get paid €5,000 ($5,426) each.

