"Really helped things out, simplified Coco Gauff’s motion" - Brad Gilbert on welcoming Andy Roddick's expertise to assist World No. 4 with her serve

Brad Gilbert recently revealed that Andy Roddick helped Coco Gauff enhance her serve before the commencement of the 2024 Australian Open.

Gilbert has been a coach since 1994. He started his coaching journey by mentoring Andre Agassi first. Agassi won six out of his eight Grand Slam titles under his guidance. Gilbert has also coached the likes of Andy Roddick, Andy Murray, Kei Nishikori, and Sam Querrey.

In April 2023, the 62-year-old officially became a part of Gauff's coaching team. Under his tutelage, the World No. 4 secured four titles, including her maiden Grand Slam. Brad Gilbert guided Gauff to three title wins last year: the Citi Open, the Western & Southern Open, and the US Open. He also helped her in successfully defending her title at the 2024 ASB Classic.

Recently, Gilbert revealed that during the off-season, he had sought the assistance of his former student, Andy Roddick, to enhance Coco Gauff's serve.

Gilbert acknowledged Roddick's "amazing" serve, which prompted him to approach the latter for help. The coach stated that the former World No. 1 had helped make changes to Gauff's serve by refining her motion.

“I coached Andy at a young age. He’s got an amazing serve. And I was thinking, ‘what a great person to take a look at Coco’s serve.’ It’s kind of full circle. When I coached Andy, I was his age now. Andy was like Coco’s age. It was a great two days. Really helped things out, simplified Coco’s motion, abbreviated a little bit,” Gilbert said (via Tennis.com).

"Coco Gauff’s never satisfied, she wants to achieve things — that’s all she’s thinking about" - Brad Gilbert

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Australian Open

Coco Gauff began her 2024 season with a title win at the ASB Classic where she defeated Elina Svitolina in the final. She then headed to Melbourne for the 2024 Australian Open.

Gauff's campaign at the Australian Grand Slam commenced with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first round.

Before Gauff started her campaign at the first Grand Slam of the year, Gilbert had stated that the two had a lot of work to do. He also expressed that he wanted to help her improve her game much more.

"Obviously, I’m going to do more than I thought. You know what I think about most right now? Making progress. Especially when you’re young, it’s great what you’ve achieved, but it starts over again next year," Gilbert said.

Gilbert also stated that Coco Gauff consistently sets her standards high and possesses a strong drive to improve. He revealed that the 19-year-old is never content with her achievements and constantly looks to achieve newer things.

"If you asked (Coco Gauff) at the start of 2023, her expectations were high. She sets a high standard, and she’s driven to get better. She’s never satisfied. She wants to achieve things — that’s all she’s thinking about," he added.

Coco Gauff will face compatriot Caroline Dolehide in the second round at the 2024 Australian Open.