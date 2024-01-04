Elina Svitolina was all praise for Emma Raducanu after getting the better of the Brit 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 in the second round of the Auckland Classic on Thursday (January 4).

Svitolina also compared the level of the Auckland encounter against Raducanu to the contest she had with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The Ukrainian, who trailed 1-5 in the opening set, lauded Raducanu for the manner in which the 21-year-old began the match while also stressing that her own level at the start was bad.

"It was a really high level (match). I would say, maybe, a similar match I had with Iga as well at Wimbledon. We were striking the ball well, every point that we played finished with a winner pretty much and (we had) good competitive sets. I think, it was my second-best match that I played level-wise," Svitolina stated in the post-match press conference. (3:35)

The Ukranian caused a major upset in the Wimbledon quarterfinals when she defeated Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2. But Svitolina went down to eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinal.

The 29-year-old admitted that she did not start the Auckland contest as well as she would have liked to and was not a "hundred percent mentally".

"Of course, my level at the start of the match was really bad. I was not there a hundred percent maybe mentally. Also, Emma played really well. She didn't miss one ball until 5-1 (in the first set)," Elina Svitolina added.

The best moments from Elina Svitolina's 2023 season

Svitolina speaks after defeating Iga Swiatek at the 2023 Wimbledon QF

Elina Svitolina, who announced that she was taking a break from the game in March 2022, returned to action at the 2023 Charleston Open in April after welcoming her first child Skai Monfils in October.

After a string of early exits, Svitolina made it to the semifinals of the WTA 125 event at Saint-Malo where she lost to eventual winner Sloane Stephens in straight sets.

A win over Anna Blinkova in the finals at Strasbourg helped Svitolina clinch her 17th career title. At Roland Garros, the Odesa-born player defeated ninth seed Daria Kasatkina in the fourth round before falling to Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals.

Victories over Venus Williams, Elise Mertens, Sofia Kenin and Victoria Azarenka enabled Elina Svitolina to set up a Wimbledon quarterfinal match-up against Iga Swiatek. A remarkable win against the Pole at Wimbledon was Svitolina's biggest moment during the 2023 season.

Svitolina reached the quarterfinals of the Citi Open before going down to Jessica Pegula 6-4, 3-6, 4-6. She lost to the American again in the third round of the US Open.